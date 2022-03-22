'Superman & Lois', 'The Flash' & more renewed at The CW - but still no word on 'Legends of Tomorrow'

The Arrowverse isn't going anywhere, folks! DC-inspired shows like The Flash and Superman & Lois will return to The CW for ninth and third seasons respectively, the network confirmed Tuesday via a slew of small screen renewals.

Riverdale (Season 7), Walker (Season 3), Kung Fu (Season 3), Nancy Drew (Season 4), All American (Season 5), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 9), Masters of Illusion (Season 9), and World's Funniest Animals (Season 3) were also among the titles to receive fresh pick-ups for the 2022-23 season.

Other DC projects — mainly Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi — were noticeably absent from the list. Naomi is in its first season, while Batwoman has run for three years, after reinventing itself with a new hero under the cowl the past two seasons. Fellow DC series Stargirl has a third season upcoming and already wrapped. Legends of Tomorrow recently finished airing its seventh season, which introduced major DC player Booster Gold (played by Donald Faison) and ended with a wild cliffhanger, so it'd be a shame for fans if it didn't return.

Though the fate of those shows remain up in the air, there should be no doubt regarding The CW's commitment to comic book content, regardless. As of this writing, several new efforts (like the Batman-adjacent Gotham Knights and the Arrow-inspired Justice U) are currently in development.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Mark Pedowitz, network chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

According to TVLine, this is the first time in four years that The CW "has waited until spring to issue its first wave of scripted renewals." The outlet also noted how "the volume of pickups is down from previous years."