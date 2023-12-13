Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man Reimagining Howls Forward with Christopher Abbott

I see a bad moon rising! I see trouble on the way! Writer-director Leigh Whannell's next take on the Universal Monsters canon has officially found a new leading man. Blumhouse and Universal Pictures announced today that the filmmaker's interpretation of The Wolf Man –– now going by the title of Wolf Man –– has cast Christopher Abbott as its lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ryan Gosling (one of the marquee names behind Universal's upcoming The Fall Guy) was originally slated to star in the shaggy project, though he will remain on board as an executive producer alongside Whannell, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, and Mel Turner. Wolf Man is set to howl at the moon, aka open in theaters everywhere, on October 25, 2024. Jason Blum serves as producer on the feature, which rocks a screenplay written by Whannell, Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo.

This will be Whannell's second monster movie at Universal following his contemporary reimagining of The Invisible Man, which had almost nothing in common with the H.G. Wells novel and the 1933 adaptation starring Claude Rains. One of the last big releases prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, that film garnered widespread acclaim and over $144 million at the global box office.

Who will star in Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man remake?

The film — now titled Wolf Man — will star Christopher Abbott as "a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator," reads the official synopsis provided by Blumhouse. Will he end up bitten and succumbing to the hairy transformation? To quote the trusty Magic 8 Ball of yore, "Outlook good." Abbott's acting bona fides include Poor Things, Catch-22, and It Comes at Night.

Universal helped create the public's modern notion of the cinematic werewolf via 1941's The Wolf Man, directed by George Waggner and starring Lon Chaney Jr. as the titular beastie. The studio attempted to revamp the IP in 2010 with Joe Johnston's The Wolfman, which flopped at the box office, despite an ensemble cast of Benicia del Toro, Emily Blunt, Anthony Hopkins, and Hugo Weaving.

When will Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man remake be released?

Wolf Man will claw its way onto the big screen October 25, 2024.

