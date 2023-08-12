Locals Report 8-foot Alien Predators in Peruvian Jungle

When Resident Alien’s Harry (Alan Tudyk) showed up in Patience, Colorado, he had destruction on his extraterrestrial mind. See, Harry was sent by an alien authority to protect the Earth, even if that means protecting it from us. Fortunately, before he could start reducing the planet’s human population to a puddle of carbon-based sludge, he caught a case of emotions and hit the brakes.

Recently, the indigenous Ikitu peoples of Alto Nanay, northeast of Lima, Peru have been visited by their own mysterious (possibly alien) interlopers, and things haven’t gone quite as peacefully. Police in Peru have responded to reports of 8-foot armored creatures attacking locals in the Peruvian Amazon jungle.

There are multiple reports of strange entities in the area, dating back to at least July 11, 2023. Witnesses report yellowed eyes and round shoes or feet with a glowing red light, which allow the creatures to float about a meter off the ground. Others have described them as similar to pelacaras, a creature from local folklore said to eat the fat and organs of its victims.

They are also reported to be impervious to human weapons and vanish as quickly as they appear, as if they’re under an extraterrestrial cloaking device. Whatever they are, they’ve been tormenting the locals for the better part of a month, culminating in an attack during which a 15-year-old had their neck cut.

“These gentlemen are aliens. They appear to be armored like the Green Goblin from Spider-Man. I shot one of them twice and he wasn’t injured; he rose and disappeared. We’re very frightened about what’s happening here in our community,” said community leader Jairo Reátegui Ávila, via MSN.

Alien interlopers aren’t the only proposed explanation, of course. Others have suggested they may be drone aircraft, with cloth and masks attached. That could explain how they appear and disappear, and why they aren’t bothered by bullet wounds. Such a tactic might be used by illegal miners hoping to scare locals away.

While some community members are convinced they’re dealing with extraterrestrial entities, others just want them taken care of, wherever they’re from. They’ve taken to running their own patrols, armed with shotguns, and are asking for military support to protect their community.

All of this comes hot on the heels of increased reports of UAP activity and a former intelligence community member testifying before Congress about an alleged UFO recovery and reverse engineering program.

Whether all of the alien energy in the air has a legitimate source or is the consequence of a little collective mania remains to be seen.

