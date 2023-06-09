Las Vegas Residents Report Crashed UFO and Alien Pilots in Backyard

They say that what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, but apparently no one told ET. Ten minutes before midnight on the evening of April 30, an officer for the Las Vegas Metro Police captured body cam footage of a blue object streaking low and fast across the sky. Moments later, emergency responders received a 911 call reporting something straight out of SYFY's Resident Alien (streaming now on Peacock!).

In a recording, the caller can be heard describing an object in their backyard and two “non-human” entities: “There’s like an 8-foot person… it has big eyes and it’s looking at us… I swear to god this is not a joke, we’re actually terrified… they’re very large. They’re like 8-foot, 9-foot, 10-foot tall. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes, they have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it and big, um, mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re not human. They’re 100%, they’re not human.”

Officers responding to the call can be heard saying, "I’m so nervous right now. I have butterflies, bro. I saw a shooting star, and now these people say there are aliens in their backyard." Officers arrived at the scene and took statements from witnesses, but found no physical evidence of aliens or a spacecraft.

Comments from the official police report state, “PR SAW SOMETHING FALL FROM THE SKY AND HEARING SUBJS IN THE BACKYARD - SUBJS ARE 8-9’ TALL AND LARGE SHINY EYES - PR ADV’D ARE NOT HUMAN” and “2X SUBJS ARE 10-11’ TALL MUSC GREEN/TAN COL’D SKIN NEON EYES NAKED.”

By the time officers arrived on the scene, whoever or whatever was in the backyard, if indeed there was anything at all, had vanished. All we know for sure is that something happened in Las Vegas on the evening of April 30, and we may never know precisely what it was. Officers left witnesses with one parting message: “If those 9-foot beings come back, don’t call us, alright? Deal with it yourself, I ain’t dealing with that.”

The news comes just days after Air Force veteran and former intelligence agent David Grusch filed an official whistleblower complaint alleging that the United States Government has a secret program to recover extraterrestrial spacecraft.

