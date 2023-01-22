'M3GAN' star Allison Williams makes surprise cameo in 'SNL' parody of the hit techno-thriller

You know your movie has become a staple of pop culture when SNL decides to parody it.

With M3GAN dominating the box office these past few weeks, Saturday Night Live couldn't help but have a little fun with the killer doll during Aubrey Plaza's first time as host. The sketch comedy program leaned into the recent news of Universal Pictures ordering a direct sequel (aptly-titled M3GAN 2.0, it's scheduled for release in early 2025), as well as the titular character's newfound status as a gay icon.

Allison Williams even made a surprise cameo appearance, trying to warn everyone about the danger posed by the homicidal robot companion created by her character in the film. Instead of causing a panic, however, the Girls and Get Out alum finds herself invited to party alongside the original dancing machine (played by Chloe Fineman) and the new-and-improved model (Plaza).

Watch the full parody below:

Now playing in theaters everywhere, the James Wan and Jason Blum-produced M3GAN is expected to close out its third weekend with an additional $9.8 million in domestic ticket sales, boosting its North American haul to just over $73 million. On a global scale, the movie has already surpassed the $100 million mark.

The techno-thriller fell into third place behind Avatar: The Way of Water and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. James Cameron's long-awaited return to the moon of Pandora has officially surpassed $2 billion at the global box office, becoming the sixth movie in history to do so after Titanic, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and, of course, the first Avatar. The 2009 original remains the highest-grossing blockbuster in Hollywood history with close to $3 billion.

Meanwhile, DreamWorks Animation's critically-acclaimed sequel to 2011's Puss in Boots (itself a spinoff of the Shrek franchise) clawed up $11.5 million in its fifth outing for a current North American total of $126.4 million. The follow-up has over $260 million worldwide.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), M3GAN also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition), and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward). Amie Donald provided the body movements for M3GAN, with Jenna Davis on voiceover duties.

Williams was an executive producer on the project alongside Mark Katchur (Whiplash), Ryan Turek (Halloween Ends), Michael Clear (Malignant), Judson Scott (The Curse of La Llorona), Adam Hendricks (Black Christmas), and Greg Gilreath (Vengeance).

Missed this week's episode of SNL? Head over to Peacock for all 48 seasons!