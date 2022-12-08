Margot Robbie says she's been 'pushing' for a Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance 'for years'

Turns out Margot Robbie is just as big a fan of "Harlivy" as the rest of us. Recently sitting down with ComicBook.com to discuss her role as Nellie LaRoy in Paramount's Babylon (out in theaters later this month), the actor claimed she's "been pushing" for a Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance on the big screen "for years." When asked about her ideal casting for Pamela Isley, she said: "I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good."

With DC Films on the verge of a major reset, however, it's unknown if Robbie will be allowed to reprise the live-action iteration of Harley she played in Suicide Squad (2016) and Birds of Prey (2020). Nevertheless, the character is all set to return to the silver screen by way of Lady Gaga, who will portray the former Dr. Quinzel opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie continued. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

"Harlivy" stans are still able to get their fix with HBO Max's animated Harley Quinn TV series, which stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley and Lake Bell as Ivy. The first three seasons of the adult-oriented hit are now streaming, with a fourth season on the way.

Fans of Robbie can see her get up to all sorts of new debauchery when Babylon hits the big screen on Friday, Dec. 23. Written and directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man), the film takes place in the tumultuous transition period between the halcyon days of silent movies and the groundbreaking introduction of "talkies." Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo co-star.

Looking for more blockbuster cinema? Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, and Halloween Kills are now streaming on Peacock.