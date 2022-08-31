'Harley Quinn' avoids DC chopping block at HBO Max, renewed for fourth season of R-rated mayhem

Despite the recent cancelation of high-profile projects like Batgirl and Batman: Caped Crusader, it's not all doom and gloom in DC Land. Warner Bros. Discovery finally delivered some good news today with the announcement that the critically-acclaimed Harley Quinn animated series has officially been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max. Sarah Peters, who started work on the show as a writer and now serves as a consulting producer, will be promoted to an executive producer.

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue," co-showrunners and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker said in a statement Wednesday (the duo developed the show alongside Dean Lorey). "And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

“Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show’s legion of fans," added Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max. "It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators."

You asked and @hbomax answered, ya girl is getting a SEASON 4! pic.twitter.com/QrNPWeZTjY — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) August 31, 2022

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) voices the titular character in this meta and R-rated vision of Gotham City. The supporting cast is just as talented: Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (King Shark), JB Smoove (Frank the Plant), Alan Tudyk (Clayface/The Joker), Matt Oberg (Kite Man), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Daly (Two-Face), Diedrich Bader (Batman/Bruce Wayne), James Adomian (Bane), Sanaa Lathan (Selina Kyle), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl/Barbara Gordon), and Harvey Guillen (Nightwing).

Sam Richardson (Swamp Thing), Matt Ryan (John Constantine), and James Gunn (playing himself) were among the guest stars for Season 3. Cuoco (who will star in Peacock's upcoming Based on a True Story), Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein, and Chrissy Pietrosh are also executive producers.

“Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season," concluded Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation. "But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out.”

The complete first two seasons of Harley Quinn are now available to stream on HBO Max. Episodes 1-7 of the third season are also available, with the finale scheduled to premiere on the service Thursday, Sep. 15. Season 1 holds an 89 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the subsequent two installments sit at a perfect 100 percent.

Looking for some sci-fi fun and adventure? Check out Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, Warehouse 13, Eureka, SYFY's Resident Alien, Sliders, Intergalactic and more on Peacock now.