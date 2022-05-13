Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. canceled: Patton Oswalt's favorite 'giant floating toilet' will float no more

The Patton Oswalt and Jason Blum-created show will sadly not be coming back to Hulu.

In a week full of television cancellations, we sadly have one more genre show to add to the list. According to Variety, the adult stop-motion animated Marvel show M.O.D.O.K. will not get a second season.

The series from Jordon Blum and Patton Oswalt focused on the D-list Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K. (aka a Mental Organism Designed for Killing), a giant floating head who has to deal with his family life in suburban New Jersey while trying to achieve world domination.

“This was born out of our love for Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, who created M.O.D.O.K., and we wanted to honor that while still finding a comedic slant on the character and his world,” Blum said during 2020’s New York Comic Con when talking about the inspiration for creating the show. “What are the mundane moments of trying to run an evil organization? Or how does a giant floating toilet relate to his rebellious children or his wife?”

Critics gave the show’s first season strong reviews, but that apparently wasn’t enough for Hulu to keep it around for more episodes.

M.O.D.O.K. is also one of the last projects from the now-defunct Marvel Television division that was led by Jeph Loeb. Oversight of all Marvel television shows now falls under Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios, and the only Hulu Marvel show that remains uncancelled is the animated series Hit-Monkey, although there’s no news yet on whether it will return for a second season.

M.O.D.O.K. had an all-star cast, with Oswalt voicing the titular giant floating toilet, while Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson voiced other major characters. The show even had some big-name special guest stars including Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, and Nathan Fillion.

While we sadly won’t see M.O.D.O.K. again in this animated form, we still have the first season’s 10 episodes available to watch on Hulu.

If you're looking for other funny sci-fi shows to watch, you can also check out (or rewatch) the first two seasons of Resident Alien, available both on Peacock and SYFY, as well as 3rd Rock From The Sun and The Greatest American Hero on Peacock.