Daredevil & The Defenders have a new home: Marvel's Netflix shows hit Disney+ on March 16

Last month, a very particular era of Marvel TV offerings ended when Netflix revealed its original Marvel series would be leaving the streaming service beginning in March. Given Marvel Studios' efforts to slowly reabsorb the Netflix characters and, in some cases, integrate them into the MCU as it exists now, it perhaps wasn't the most surprising news, but for longtime fans it was hard to imagine a world where those shows weren't available to binge on their original home anymore.

Now, we know the wait for a fresh binge of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and Defenders won't be long. Disney announced Tuesday that all six shows will arrive on the Disney+ streaming service on March 16, completing the transfer of characters that launched when Netflix ended its last Marvel series back in 2019, setting a ticking clock in motion.

Over the following two years, Marvel Studios slowly began to lay the groundwork for some kind of reintegration of the Netflix heroes into the modern MCU, and that groundwork paid off in a big way late last year with a major Daredevil cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, of course, the arrival of the Kingpin on Hawkeye. We still don't know how the rest of Marvel's former Netflix heroes and villains might make their way into the wider MCU, if indeed they show up at all, but now they're all reunited under one streaming home, along with the complete run of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the fan-favorite ABC series that began as a direct spinoff of The Avengers and eventually found its own way as a genre series across seven seasons and more than 130 episodes.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, said in a press release. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Because of the rather adult nature of many of the Netflix shows, Disney+ will also use March 16 to debut a new set of Parental Controls for US customers of the streaming service. Beginning on that day, users will be prompted to update their parental control settings, including options for adding a PIN to protect their account and options to limit viewing based on content ratings.

So, Disney has now fully reclaimed its former Netflix properties under the Marvel Studios umbrella, and you'll be able to watch Daredevil episodes in between your WandaVision rewatch on the same streaming service. The question now is: Who will be the next former Netflix hero to show up in an MCU adventure?