Matthew Vaughn's Massive New Spy Thriller Argylle Finally Has a Release Date

We might never get to see Henry Cavill in a Man from UNCLE sequel, but in 2024 Cavill and director Matthew Vaughn could be delivering the next best thing. Nearly two years after it was first announced as a massive new production packed with major stars, Vaughn's latest spy thriller, Argylle, has finally landed a release date.

Deadline reports that Apple Original Films (which acquired the project in a massive deal back in 2021) and Vaughn's production company, MARV, have partnered up with Universal Pictures to get Argylle into theaters on February 2, 2024. The film will then make its way onto Apple TV+ at an unspecified later date.

If it feels like you've been hearing about this particular project on a large scale for quite some time, that's because you have. Vaughn first announced his cast — led by Cavill, with co-stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson — back in July of 2021, cementing the film as one to watch for. The following month, Apple signed on for the project as part of a massive deal worth $200 million, and while it's taken a while to get Argylle ready for release, all that combined means we were always bound to pay attention to this one.

Then there's the element of mystery surrounding the film's story, much of it tied to the source material. The film is based on a debut thriller novel by an author named Elly Conway, but while Argylle was supposed to come out some time ago, its release has since been delayed. Right now, Penguin Random House lists an edition of the book set to release in January of 2024, just a month before the film comes out, so we may yet get to read the book before seeing the movie. There's also a certain degree of speculation over who exactly Conway is, spurred on by an almost complete lack of an online presence for the author, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the mystery, though, we do have some information about the book's plot. Here's the summary, direct from Penguin's website:

"A luxury train speeding towards Moscow and a date with destiny. A CIA plane downed in the jungles of the Golden Triangle. A Nazi hoard entombed in the remote mountains of South-West Poland. A missing treasure, the eighth wonder of the world, lost for seven decades.



"One Russian magnate's dream of restoring a nation to greatness has set in motion a chain of events which will take the world to the brink of chaos. Only Frances Coffey, the CIA's most legendary spymaster, can prevent it. But to do so, she needs someone special. Enter Argylle, a troubled agent with a tarnished past who may just have the skills to take on one of the most powerful men in the world. If only he can save himself first..."

We'll find out more when Argylle heads to theaters February 2, 2024.