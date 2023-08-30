Josh Hutcherson as Mike in Five Nights at Freddy's, directed by Emma Tammi.

Photo: Universal Pictures

Meet the Monsters in Terrifying New Trailer For Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's

"Ghost children possessing giant robots" pretty much sums up the latest trailer for Universal and Blumhouse's long-awaited film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's (simultaneously hitting theaters and Peacock Friday, Oct. 27).

The danger posed by Freddy Fazbear and his crew of animatronic monsters is established right from the start as a group of hoodlums break into the rundown pizza restaurant/arcade to ransack the place. Spoiler alert: things do not go well for them.

Then it's over to Josh Hutcherson's financially desperate security guard who takes on the job of night watchman at Freddy's to earn some extra scratch for his young daughter (Holly & Ivy's Piper Rubio). Spoiler alert: things do not go well for them.

Watch the new trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie

Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1), Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream), and Cory Kenshin co-star.

FNAF creator Scott Cawthon produced the movie alongside Jason Blum and shares final screenplay credit with Tammi and Seth Cuddeback. Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, Marc Mostman, and Christopher H. Warner are executive producers.

Blum revealed that no one, including the people in his own production company, believed he could actually get the movie made (it's been in some form of development since 2015). "I was made fun of for pursuing this, this thing that could never happen, and that always lights a fire under me to say, ‘I bet I can do this,'" he told IGN last month.

Touching on his professional elationship with Cawthon, he added: “I've grown to know Scott very well over that time, and I've become very fond of him. I think he's a really, really special person, a really creative person, probably more creative than he even gives himself credit for in some ways, I would say. And we had to find a structure that would work for us to make this movie together."

Bonnie, Freddy Fazbear and Chica in Five Nights at Freddy's, directed by Emma Tammi. Photo: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures

Who are the animatronic monsters in the Five Nights at Freddy's movie?

The homicidal robots, which were practical puppets provided by the legendary Jim Henson Company, are all referred to by name in the latest trailer: Foxy, Bonnie, Chica (her buck-toothed cupcake pal is named Mr. Cupcake); and, of course, the bear, the myth, the legend — Freddy Fazbear. But where in the world is Springtap?

What is the Five Nights at Freddy's movie rated?

The film is rated PG-13 "for strong violent content, bloody images, and language." The video game franchise also lives in that PG-13 vibe, but includes plenty of jump scares, and we'd imagine the film will carry on that heart-pounding tradition

How to watch the Five Nights at Freddy's movie?

The Five Nights at Freddy's film opens in theaters and streams exclusively on Peacock Friday, Oct. 27.

