In a video message posted to his channel, Kenshin revealed that he was offered the part by Freddy's creator, Scott Cawthon.

Did You Catch it? Five Nights at Freddy's Trailer Confirms Cameo From Popular YouTuber Corey Kenshin

Horror game fanatics received a double treat Tuesday with the official trailer for Universal and Blumhouse's long-awaited adaptation of the Five Nights at Freddy's video game series (the movie opens in theaters and on Peacock this October).

Not only did the footage give us a terrifyingly good look at Freddy Fazbear and his troupe of killer animatronics, but it also confirmed a cameo from popular YouTube gamer — Cory Kenshin (aka CoryxKenshin) — who has been showing love to the FNAF franchise on his channel for almost a decade.

RELATED: The Biggest Change the Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Made From the Games

Known for his play-throughs of horror titles, Kenshin appears at the very end of the trailer as a fed-up cab driver lamenting the fact that he's always picking up "weirdos." It's a pretty acceptable reaction, especially when we see the unlikely pair that just slid into the backseat: a little girl and a homicidal animatronic with an empty eye socket.

"I’m not an actor, guys. I just got to be a part of something really cool," Kenshin said in a reaction video, going on to reveal that he was offered the part by Five Nights at Freddy's creator, Scott Cawthon (he both co-wrote and produced the film).

"I’m not gonna lie, though — I was nervous the whole time," continued the YouTube star, who commands an audience of over 16 million. "I don’t how much I can talk about this, so I’ll just wait until the movie comes out. But it was a once in a lifetime thing. I couldn’t say no to that. Especially [with FNAF] playing such a huge role in the success of the channel and changing the trajectory of my entire life. I had to!"

YouTuber Cory Kenshin reacts to his Five Nights at Freddy's cameo

Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) headlines the project as a security guard attempting to survive the denizens of an arcade/pizza parlor that shut down in the '80s after a number of children went missing. Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost), Mary Stuart Masterson (Fried Green Tomatoes) and Matthew Lillard (Scream) co-star.

Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) directed the movie and shares screenplay credit with Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback.

Five Nights at Freddy's arrives on the big screen and Peacock Friday, Oct. 27.

Want more thrills from Blumhouse while you wait for spooky season to arrive? You Should Have Left, They/Them, SICK, and M3GAN (both the theatrical and unrated versions) are now streaming on Peacock.