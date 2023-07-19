Five Nights at Freddy's Star Reveals Fazbear-Themed Wrap Gift Given to Cast

We're now just three months away from the arrival of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, a long-awaited video game adaptation that just keeps building anticipation among its fan. Before long, we'll all be surrounded by cool new Freddy's stuff to take in, but that might be nothing compared to what the stars of the film got as a wrap gift.

Kat Conner Sterling, a young actor whose role in the film marks a breakthrough in her career, has already shared plenty of funny asides and observations about making the film on her TikTok account, and it turns out she's also offered a little bit of insight into what it was like to celebrating finishing the movie. In a video posted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began (which makes promoting movies a form of struck work for actors), Sterling revealed her wrap gift from the movie's producers in a short reveal video.

It began with a little rhyming note full of Five Nights at Freddy's references (longtime players will know all too well what a Springlock is), but the real gift was underneath. Sterling revealed that she was given a series of six souvenir glasses, all commemorating her time spent (43 nights, according to the note) as part of the Five Nights at Freddy's cast and crew. Each glass was emblazoned with the design of a different Freddy Fazbear's character — including Cupcake, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, and Freddy — plus a final glass that features all four main animatronics. They're so beautifully designed that they basically look like recreations of souvenir glasses you might have picked up at a real Freddy Fazbear's once upon a time, which of course makes you wonder if these bad boys will turn up as merch at some point.

Check out Kat Conner Sterling's full reveal of her Five Nights at Freddy's wrap gift:

Adapted from the 2014 video game of the same name, Five Nights at Freddy's follows Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), who takes a job at the title pizzeria and family entertainment restaurant as a night time security guard. Freddy's is long past its heyday, and he's basically just around to make sure nothing goes wrong in the place, even as the creepy old animatronics that used to entertain the kids move around at night to keep their motors fresh. But of course, the animatronics aren't just moving because they're programmed that way. Something evil is waiting inside Freddy's, something that's ready to claim another victim to power one of those old suits.

Five Nights at Freddy's is in theaters and on Peacock beginning Oct. 27.

