New Megamind Sequel & Series Creators on Evolution of the Blue-Craniumed Villain-Turned-Hero

Megamind and Minion appear in Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (2024). Photo: MEGAMIND VS. THE DOOM SYNDICATE | Official Trailer/Peacock Kids YouTube

It's been 14 years since we first saw Will Ferrell's titular blue craniumed alien drop his supervillain status and go hero while saving Metro City in the DreamWorks Animation film Megamind (now streaming on Peacock). Despite being a global box office hit, and ideas being crafted by original screenwriters Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, a sequel never actualized.

Well, surprise! Megamind and all his Metro City allies and enemies have finally returned for a brand-new Peacock exclusive movie sequel, Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, as well as an 8-episode follow-up series, Megamind Rules!

What is Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate about?

The movie picks up right where the 2010 film left off, with Megamind (now voiced by Keith Ferguson) still fresh from his hero turn and trying to enthusiastically embrace his "good guy" status. He's still got his loyal sidekick, Ol' Chum (Josh Brener), previously known as Minion, and reporter Roxanne Ritchi (Laura Post) in his corner. Plus, a new fan eager to become his social media manager is along for the ride: the young and savvy, Keiko Morita (Maya Aoki Tuttle).

Alas, Megamind doesn't get much time to reorientate himself, because his old posse, The Doom Syndicate –– featuring Lady Doppler, Lord Nighty-Knight, Pierre Pressure, Behemoth, and others –– arrive in town to try and turn their former boss back to the evil side. At the end of the film, Megamind and his even bigger circle of allies and enemies have more adventures in the sequel series, Megamind Rules!

What happens at the end of Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate?

The Doom Syndicate appears in Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (2024). Photo: MEGAMIND VS. THE DOOM SYNDICATE | Official Trailer/Peacock Kids YouTube

After some major battles with the villains, Megamind and his team put The Doom Syndicate away in Metro City's prison. Roxanne Ritchi decides that she can better serve her community as the Mayor of Metro City, and proceeds to win the quickest election ever to ascend to the top of City Hall. Keiko has also proven herself to be a valuable asset to both Megamind and the city, so she continues to assist the new Mayor, Ol' Chum, and Megamind in fighting evil. Together as the Metro City protectors, they light up the brand new Megamind sky symbol that will summon the cobalt champion when the city needs him most.

Meanwhile, in Metro City's prison, The Doom Syndicate is squabbling about their defeat until an even bigger threat busts through the wall to let them out. It's the disembodied brain in a glass jar... Machiavillain (Adam Lambert)! The diabolical former mentor of Megamind is back to do nefarious deeds against his former protege in the 8-episode sequel series, Megamind Rules!

What's going to play out in the series, Megamind Rules!?

Megamind appears in Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (2024). Photo: MEGAMIND VS. THE DOOM SYNDICATE | Official Trailer/Peacock Kids YouTube

The explosive reveal of Machiavillain at the very end of Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate has been a long time coming. Writers Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons told SYFY WIRE that they've been waiting for the big reveal going back to the original Megamind movie. "We've waited 15 years to show people Machiavillain," Simons shared. "We just loved the idea of the character when we came up with them. And we've just waited so long. This movie is really us biting our gums just wanting to get to him. We can't wait for the audience to see him and Adam Lambert play him."

In terms of dastardly behavior, Schoolcraft said that Machiavillain represents a major level up in Megamind trying to commit to his more heroic path. "The Doom Syndicate was like your old college frat buddies that have showed up. They're easier to move away from that group. But when we introduce Machiavillain, who used to be Megamind's mentor, it's different now. It's a father figure," he said of the new threat. "That's a much different dynamic, and somebody you don't want to disappoint. It opens up a whole new world of emotions that Megamind is going to have to deal with."

Schoolcraft continued, "His story is also important because there is an arc for the whole eight episodes that comes to a big conclusion. Every week is not how are we defeating Machiavillian? There's a progression and build up to the final episode."

Aside from Megamind Rules! introducing lots of new threats, the series will also expand upon many of the new characters and neighborhoods introduced in Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate. "Side characters become more important and Metro City isn't just a backdrop. It's a living, breathing place, which was an exciting opportunity," Simons said. "And one honestly you wouldn't get if you made a feature film because the instinct is always to make things bigger. With TV, you have the opportunity to make things deeper, because you have more time."

