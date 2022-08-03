Daredevil and She-Hulk will 'match each other's wits' when Charlie Cox shows up on Disney+ series

Long before Marvel Studios released the San Diego Comic-Con trailer for its She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series coming to Disney+, viewers were already speculating that Matt Murdock would probably make an appearance in the small screen project (scheduled to hit the Mouse House streaming platform two weeks from today). "How can you have a legal comedy and not have Daredevil come into it?" She-Hulk director Kat Coiro asked during a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly.

While Coiro — who helmed six out of the nine episodes — was finally allowed to talk about the Man Without Fear's return, she couldn't offer up too many details beyond the promise that Murdock and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) will "match each other's wits." She continued: "I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance, because I think he's going to be a crowd favorite. But I can't tell you anything else about that. The Marvel police is a real thing and I don't want to get arrested by them."

Charlie Cox, of course, has been tapped to reprise the role of Daredevil, whose incorporation into the fabric of the mainstream MCU began last December with a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Hell's Kitchen vigilante with heightened senses is also set to appear in the Echo spinoff title alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin before hero and arch-nemesis square off in Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode follow-up to the acclaimed Netflix series (slated to bow on Disney+ in spring 2024).

Coiro serves as an executive producer on She-Hulk alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Jessica Gao. Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers. Anu Valia directed Episodes 5, 6, and 7. In a slight deviation from her comic book counterpart, the live-action iteration of Jennifer Walters gains her mean, green abilities after getting into a car accident with her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo in a guest spot), whose Gamma-infected blood makes its way into her body. As a result, Bruce must teach Jennifer how to harness her anger in such a way that prevents the inner beast from taking control.

"It was fun watching Mark and Tatiana, because he's been playing his Hulk for so many years and she was very new to the Hulk, and yet, as soon as they started working together, Mark was like, 'Wow, she's amazing and she's bringing all these new levels to the Hulk,'" Coiro explained. "The actors' experience really mirrored the characters' experience in a really fun way."

Jameela Jamil (Titania), Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Tim Roth (Emily Blonsky/Abomination) round out the cast. Benedict Wong guest stars as everyone's favorite Sorcerer Supreme, Wong.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ Wednesday, Aug. 17. To date, Michael Waldron's Loki is the only MCU television show to receive a second season renewal, though Coiro teased that "there is definitely the possibility of having" a sophomore outing for the next-generation Hulk.

"There's also the possibility of the character joining the other characters in the movies," added the director/producer, while emphasizing that Feige is the only person who has all the answers. "I have no idea. Watching Bruce and Jen, She-Hulk and He-Hulk interact, you're definitely going to want to see more of their dynamic together. It's a really playful big-brother-little-sister dynamic that has a lot of depth to it, and people are definitely going to want to see more of that in the future."

