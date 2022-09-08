Great Scott! 'Back to the Future' co-stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reuniting at NYCC 2022

Marty McFly and Doc Brown are riding the DeLorean all the way to New York City.

Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox accept the Discretionary award onstage during Spike TV's "Scream 2010" at The Greek Theatre on October 16, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox accept the Discretionary award onstage during Spike TV's "Scream 2010" at The Greek Theatre on October 16, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

We bring heavy news, fellow time travelers! A pair of '80s icons are driving their temporally-displaced DeLoran all the way to New York Comic Con. SYFY WIRE can exclusively reveal that Back to the Future co-stars Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown) are confirmed to appear at the annual pop culture gathering held by ReedPop at the Javits Center in Manhattan. This year's NYCC is scheduled to run between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 9.

The Hill Valley duo will officially reunite on Saturday, Oct. 8 to discuss the making of the enduring sci-fi trilogy that transformed them into genre demigods. Fans hoping to get up close and personal with the actors can purchase autograph and photo opportunity packages ranging from $59, all the way up to $999 (if the latter tier is of any interest, then now is the time to start dipping into those Sports Almanac winnings).

Oscar Isaac, Brandon Sanderson, Diana Gabaldon, R. L. Stine, Leigh Bardugo, Frank Miller, Greg Capullo, Frank Cho, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Rachel Leigh Cook, Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Melissa Navia, and Anson Mount are also on this year's roster of A-list guest appearances. For more info on autograph and meet and greets, click here.

In terms of panel programming, see below for a rundown of the major events and activations announced thus far (times are still TBD):

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Thursday, Oct. 6 — Main Stage): The cast and executive producers chat about AMC's next Anne Rice adaptation, dishing up stories from the New Orleans production.

Let the Right One In (Friday, Oct. 7 — Room 405): Showtime delivers a sneak peek of its supernatural series (based on the Swedish horror film of the same name) along with a Q&A involving the cast and creators.

The Walking Dead (Saturday — Oct. 8, Main Stage): The cast and crew of AMC's zombified hit discuss the final eight episodes and look at what's ahead for the undead franchise.

Sunday Morning Tea With Two Highlanders & A Lord (Sunday, Oct. 9 — Empire Stage): Outlander cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Duncan LaCroix (Murtaugh Fraser), and David Berry (Lord John Grey) sit down for a lovely chat with series author, Diana Gabaldon. Heughan will take part in a solo Q&A that evening.

Funko's "Frightmare on Fun Street" experience (Oct. 6 - 9 at Booth #1419): The POP! manufacturer rings in Halloween a few weeks early with chilling con exclusives and the ticketed "Funko Fright Night" event (featuring a costume party, goodie bags, and celebrity guests). "Inspired by the passion and excitement of our fans, Funko has created yet another unforgettable and fully immersive booth experience,” Mike Becker, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Funko, said in a statement. “Leaning into New York Comic Con’s October timing and the festive Halloween season, we are treating our community of fans to a spooktacular New York Comic Con.”

New York Comic Con 2022 will take place between Oct. 6 - 9 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Tickets are now on sale.

Looking for more sci-fi, horror and supernatural action? Check out Resident Alien and Chucky on Peacock, and catch up on the first season of SYFY's SurrealEstate in the SYFY app ahead of Season 2's return.