SYFY takes out another mortgage for second season of supernatural drama 'SurrealEstate'

SYFY isn't moving out of the haunted house market anytime soon. The network confirmed Tuesday that it has officially handed down the green-light for a second season of SurrealEstate, which will premiere sometime in 2023. Hailing from creator and showrunner George R. Olson, the supernatural drama follows the dealings of Luke Roman (Tim Rozon), a real estate agent who specializes in ridding homes of paranormal infestations.

He and his team exorcise malevolent spirits and ghouls that would otherwise scare would-be buyers away. But what about the ghosts and demons that can't be busted so easily? We are, of course, talking about demons of the psychological variety. It creates a nice juxtaposition between the "unfinished business" of the living and the dead.

"Luke has found that most of these hauntings really do come down to one thing: unfinished business," the creator explained to SYFY WIRE last summer. "But when I was taking the pilot out [to sell] originally, a lot of people were like, "Well, wait a minute, this has some really funny parts in it. But then there are some scary parts. And there are some parts that are poignant, too. Is this a drama, or a comedy, or is this horror?" And I was like, ‘The answer to that is yes. It's a floor wax and a dessert topping!’” But Luke's backstory is also going to be a driving force, definitely in the first season."

Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Adam Korson (Teachers), Maurice Dean Wint (Diggstown), Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms) round out the cast. Wynonna Earp vet Melanie Scrofano guest starred in the debut season and directed two episodes. Rozon previously played opposite Levy and Scrofano in Schitt's Creek and Earp, respectively.

Olson serves as an executive producer along with Lance Samuels (The Indian Detective), Daniel Iron (Ginny & Georgia), Armand Leo (The Detail), and Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie). Esterhazy, Paul Fox (Schitt's Creek), and Paolo Barzman (Wynonna Earp) were also directors.

"There's a real trope that networks always want just more action, more scares, more this, more that," Olson said. "SYFY has, from the first day, said we want to feel the characters and we want to see what they're really like. They really challenged me and my wonderful writers to come up with those moments and those backstories and those quirks, and those irrational things that make people people, and bake them into the scares and the horror."

The complete first season of SurrealEstate (10 episodes) is currently available to watch on the SYFY website via cable provider login.