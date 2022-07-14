Cornholio lives! Beavis and Butt-Head tease series premiere in stupidly funny new trailer

Beavis and Butt-Head in the official trailer for Paramount+'s new series Photo: Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head | Official Trailer | Paramount+ YouTube

They haven’t made much progress since first terrorizing teachers and teens back in the 1990s, but Mike Judge’s double dose of high school trouble is heading back to TV all the same. Paramount+ has just revealed the premiere date for the small-screen return of Beavis and Butt-Head, and — wouldn’t you know it? — it’s hitting the platform just in time for the start of fall classes.

Back in business on the heels of their recent feature-length movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the brainless, Judge-voiced dimwits are bumbling back for a batch of all-new episodes set to premiere in August. Paramount+ released a brand-new trailer to commemorate the lowbrow occasion, and Judge’s vocal stylings sound every bit as spot-on (and hilarious) in 2022 as they did back in the day.

Now going by the slightly-tweaked official name of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, the revived series marks the first time Butt-Head and the Great Cornholio have seen action in regular, bite-sized episodes since 2011, when a Season 8 revival picked up their suspended adventures at MTV. Like a dim light bulb trapped in a Butt-Head thought bubble, the iconic animated series first flickered to life at MTV all the way back in 1993, winning fast acclaim as a stealthily satirical send-up of 1990s pop culture.

How will our skinny heroes navigate a world that’s changed a bit since they first dorked around their small-town Texas haunts? We don’t know, but time has thankfully stood still at least in the wardrobe department. As the boys’ unchanging attire suggests (do they ever wash those T-shirts?), AC/DC and Metallica remain evergreen signifiers of peak performance in their murky, unsupervised little minds.

Hey, at least they’ll never be caught dead rockin’ a Winger tee. Also keeping the old-school flame alive is hopelessly nurturing teacher Mr. Van Driessen, who looks to have learned absolutely nothing, even after all these years, from the agonizing waves of casual torture these guys have inadvertently put him through.

In addition to serving up the new batch of episodes, the streamer is also rounding out its library of past Beavis and Butt-Head seasons, with remastered episodes from the original MTV series currently on tap for seasons 4-11. Both the boys' big movie moments — 1996's Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as this year’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe — are also available on the service.

Get set to give good taste the finger all over again beginning Aug. 4, when Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head breaks open a fresh Pandora's Box of all-new animated misadventures at Paramount+.

