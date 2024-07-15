Universal Pictures & Illumination Go Bananas for Third Minions Film Set for Summer 2027

We haven't seen the last of Gru's banana-loving underlings. Not by a long shot!

While Despicable Me 4 dominates the box office, Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have officially entered development on a third Minions spinoff film, which is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on June 30, 2027. Brian Lynch, who wrote the script for Minions and came up with the story for its sequel — The Rise of Gru — returns as screenwriter. Pierre Coffin, a Despicable Me veteran and longtime voice of the diminutive subordinates to evil masterminds, is directing. Bill Ryan will produce alongside Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

This news comes just one week after Despicable Me 4 opened in theaters to big box office money. To date, the sequel has already grossed over $255 million globally, bringing the overall franchise ever-closer to a cumulative worldwide total of $5 billion.

"There's nothing despicable about the ongoing appeal of those pesky, irresistible and irrepressible Minions. Their considerable star power is undeniable and even when part of an ensemble cast within the Despicable Me franchise, they are the kings of upstaging their onscreen co-stars," Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore tells NBC Insider. "Given the massive success of Despicable Me 4, it should come as no surprise to anyone that main Minions Stuart, Kevin, and Bob have been given the green-light for their third official feature film. The only bummer is we all have to wait until 2027 to get our Minions movie fix. For now, a trip to see Despicable Me 4 in the movie theatre — and then on home video — will make the wait less despicable and more bearable."

Serving as a prequel to the main Despicable Me series, 2015's Minions grossed $1 billion and now stands as the sixth-highest grossing animated release in history. Minions: The Rise of Gru, which took place during Gru's childhood in the 1970s, managed to net over $940 million, despite the lingering fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time of its release in summer 2022.

This isn't the first time speculation has been had about the further adventures of the Minions in light of the success of Despicable Me 4. However, it's the first concrete news that the franchise will expand beyond this latest installment.

It follows the continued adventures of Gru and his family, who are joined for the first time by their latest addition, little baby Gru. According to the trailer, the newcomer to the family is just as mischievous as his villainous dad, even if he seemingly wants nothing to do with him.

The new film also brings the arrival of a new antagonist for Gru and his loveable band of Minions, Will Ferrell's Maxime Le Mal, a former childhood rival of Gru's who is back to wreak havoc on him and everything he loves. Fans will also be introduced to Despicable Me superfan Joey King's Poppy Prescott.

