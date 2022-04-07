Misha Collins reveals his Harvey Dent in The CW's 'Gotham Knights' doesn't start out as Two-Face

Actor and author Misha Collins visits the Build Series to discuss the book “The Adventurous Eaters Club” and the final season of the CW series “Supernatural” at Build Studio on November 04, 2019 in New York City.

Actor and author Misha Collins visits the Build Series to discuss the book “The Adventurous Eaters Club” and the final season of the CW series “Supernatural” at Build Studio on November 04, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Last month, news broke that Supernatural alum Misha Collins was once again joining forces with The CW for a new DC-inspired project, Gotham Knights, as Harvey Dent. At the time, details surrounding this version of the character were a total mystery. For instance, would the show depict Harvey as Gotham City's morally sound district attorney with a penchant for flipping coins or would it pick up after the man's fall from grace as a disfigured villain with a black and white sense of justice?

Appearing at a Supernatural fan convention in Indianapolis over the weekend, Collins dished on his role in Knights, whose pilot episode is currently in production. "I had a little bit of compunction about that because I know ex will be like, ‘Yeah, fitting role,’" he quipped. "That actually did cross my mind. I was like, ‘I don’t want somebody to have such an easy insult for the rest of my life.’"

Collins continued: "Warner Bros. seems to be putting a lot into the pilot; it seems like it has a great team behind it," he said. "For example, our costume designer did [The] Handmaid’s Tale. We have really top shelf people on the project. And then if it’s picked up and turned into a series, which would be really cool, my character will be Harvey Dent for the whole first year. So I have a nice long stretch of not being two-faced and then I become Two-Face. I’m looking forward to it and I’ll be the only old person on the show, which, now that I think about it, is what it was on the last show. Maybe I’ve been typecast."

The actor went on to joke about how he begged the costume designer to remain wary of trench coats for Harvey, so as not to repeat the outfits he wore on Supernatural while playing the fan favorite Castiel. "There’s a coat, it’s not quite a trench coat. I was like, ‘Can we make it even less of a trench coat than what that is? Because I really am trying to branch out. Anything but trench coats!’”

Fallon Smythe (Lost in the West) and Tyler DiChiara (Relish) were also cast last month as Harper and Cullen Row, a pair of orphaned siblings who were molded by an abusive childhood. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden are executive producing the pilot, which hails from a trio of Batwoman alumni: Natalie Abrams (a co-executive producer), James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash.

In terms of plot, the set-up is rather intriguing: Batman turns up murdered and the blame is pinned squarely on the children of the notorious rogues operating in Gotham. The only person convinced of their innocence is Bruce Wayne's adopted son (whether it's Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Damian Wayne, or none of the above remains to be seen) who decides to seek out his father's true killer.

Gotham Knights is not a spinoff of any existing Arrowverse titles at The CW, and is also unrelated to the video game of the same name currently in the works..