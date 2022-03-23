Supernatural's Misha Collins joins The CW's DC series 'Gotham Knights' as Batman baddie Harvey Dent

Misha Collins, the actor best-known for playing fan favorite Castiel on Supernatural, will make his return to The CW in the network's upcoming DC show — Gotham Knights — as coin-flipping baddie, Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Collins himself confirmed the casting news on his Twitter page Wednesday, sharing an image of Aaron Eckhart's version of the classic villain from The Dark Knight.

"I've asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit," he wrote in the caption, making a cheeky reference to the preferred attire of his long-running Supernatural character. "(I'm just not sure I'll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.) #newTVgig #GothamKnights."

The CW officially green-lit a Gotham Knights pilot last month, with Danny Cannon (Gotham, Pennyworth) directing and executive producing the pilot episode.

Hailing from Batwoman vets Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash, the show is said to begin with the mysterious murder of the Caped Crusader. Naturally, blame is ascribed to the children of Gotham City's most notorious rogues gallery. But Bruce Wayne's adopted son isn't so sure of their guilt, and joins up with the criminal youngsters in an effort to see that justice is delivered to the real killer.

Fallon Smythe (Lost in the West) and Tyler DiChiara (Relish) boarded the project earlier this month as Harper and Cullen Row, a pair of orphaned siblings who have carved out a place for themselves in the city following an abusive childhood. Beyond the casting of Smythe, DiChiara, and Collins, however, no other names have been announced. The big question mark is the identity of Wayne's adopted child (we're still accepting bets on which Robin fans think it'll end up being).

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden are executive producing Gotham Knights. Abrams is a co-executive producer. Despite its Batwoman pedigree behind-the-scenes, the series is not a spinoff of any existing Arrowverse property, emphasizes TVLine. With that said, The CW is currently exploring a direct Arrow spinoff centered around Oliver Queen's partner, John Diggle (David Ramsey), as he trains up young heroes.

It's unclear when production on the Gotham Knights pilot will begin or if it'll be enough to nab a full season order from on high.

A Gotham Knights video game that has nothing to do with The CW effort goes on sale this fall. The title, which will be available on a myriad of different platforms, follows several crime-fighting members of the Bat-Family like Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood.