'Moon Knight' featurette teases 'Fight Club' meets 'Indiana Jones' vibes, all in the MCU

With only three weeks to go until Moon Knight arrives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ has dropped a behind-the-scenes look at the character's hotly-anticipated small screen debut.

Featuring testimonials from the main cast members (i.e., Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy) and director/executive producer Mohamed Diab, the minute-and-a-half peek behind the curtain shines a light on the dueling personalities of the central protagonist, Steven Grant, aka Marc Spector. There's also a bit of new footage that hones in on the part of the narrative tied to the culture of Ancient Egypt, particularly the moon deity known as Khonshu. To say that things are about to get weird is a bit of an understatement.

"It's a real, legitimate character study," explains Isaac, who steps into the shoes of a nebbishy museum gift shop employee plagued by terrifying visions of another life. "For me, what's really exciting is that it's totally unpredictable." Playing a woman from Marc's past, Calamawy describes the show's overall tone as "Fight Club meets Indiana Jones." Ok, we're sold! Hawke, on the other hand, will take up the role of a little-known villain called Arthur Harrow, whom the actor has likened to religious cult leaders like David Koresh.

"The fun of Moon Knight is getting introduced to a new superhero and a new world," Hawke teases in the featurette. He later adds: "Every aspect of this show has a duality and we've shifted the paradigm."

Watch below:

While the show (headed up by writer/EP Jeremy Slater) does tackle something as serious as Dissociative Identity Disorder, it apparently strives to do so in a respectful way. "Our job was to put a lens on the things that had the most dramatic juice," Isaac continues in the video, "and ultimately, take the mental health aspect incredibly seriously."

"The way we're tackling the story, we learn about Steven and then learn about Marc," adds Diab (a native of Egypt, he shares directing duties with the duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead).

The actor serves as an executive producer alongside Diab, Slater, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch are co-executive producers.

Feige (President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment) promises an "incredibly unique visual look" to the series, which draws heavily from the acclaimed Moon Knight comic book run by writer Jeff Lemire and artist Greg Smallwood.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ Wednesday, March 30. Keep your excitement going with three new posters...

The many phases of Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/3PjTrVXJ4T — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 10, 2022