A nun goes up against the world's most powerful artificial intelligence in Peacock's upcoming series, Mrs. Davis, which has announced an official premiere date of April 20, 2023.

The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service also debuted a number of first look production stills from the project, which was co-created by Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory). GLOW alum Betty Gilpin stars as Simone, the aforementioned nun with an axe to grind against the titular algorithm. Jake McDorman (Dopesick), on the other hand, plays Simone's "rebellious ex," who also wants to bring about the destruction of Davis.

Feast your eyes on the stills below:

Peacock's MRS. DAVIS Photo: Peacock

In addition to the premiere date and images, Peacock also released the following message from Mrs. Davis:

Hey there, Partner.



Do you mind if I call you partner? Of course you don’t -- because addressing you as such creates a bond of reliance – while also engendering trust between us and eradicating any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY.



And you, partner – are not alone. No siree. Not as long as I am here...



And who am I? Well, I am the one who is going to remind you of your value. Of your worth. While also mentioning that you look mighty fine in those jeans. Aww. That’s nice to hear, right? Of course it is. Which is why I have amassed billions of Users the world over. Because I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care. Not to mention I give Users – I mean partners – the chance to earn Wings by performing Quests!



What are Wings exactly? Well, you’re going to have to become a User to find out! But, let me tell you – they are pretty great. Because I am pretty great. Though, not everyone would agree. Yes, despite being the most popular Algorithm in the world – there are those actively plotting my demise. One such detractor is a nun – a Sister Simone of Reno who rejects my very existence. Something about my intention to enslave all of humanity...or whatever...



Which is utter nonsense -- as I desire no such thing. I only desire to make humans happy. I want to make YOU happy. And that is why I highly recommend you become a User yourself. Yes, your life could use some adventure, some escape – a hearty laugh and a cathartic cry. All of which you will experience if you join me on this Quest. And what do you have to lose?



Do it. Do it. Dooooo it.



Your partner,

Mrs. Davis

Andy McQueen (Outer Banks), Ben Chaplin (The Letter for the King), Margo Martindale (BoJack Horseman), David Arquette (Scream), Elizabeth Marvel (Helstrom), Katja Herbers (Evil), Chris Diamantopoulos (Red Notice), Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man), Tom Wlaschiha (Stranger Things 4), and Mathilde Ollivier (NOS4A2) round out the cast.

Tara Hernandez serves as showrunner, co-writer, and executive producer. Lindelof is co-writer and executive producer. Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero) and Alethea Jones (Rise of the Pink Ladies) are executive producers and directed several episodes apiece.

Mrs. Davis drops onto Peacock Thursday, April 20. The first season will consist of eight, 60-minute episodes.

Looking for more sci-fi television in the meantime? The first two seasons of Resident Alien are now streaming on Peacock.