Watchmen's Damon Lindelof lines up high concept 'nun vs. A.I.' series 'Mrs. Davis' at Peacock

Plot details are pretty thin at the moment, but we're already sold on the nun vs. technology premise!

Three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin will swap her wrestling leotard for a habit in a brand-new, genre-blending Peacock series about a nun who goes up against an all-powerful artificial intelligence. No, we are not kidding. Start saying your prayers, people!

The GLOW and Tomorrow War star has officially boarded Mrs. Davis, which hails from creators/executive producers Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) and Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen). Gilpin previously worked with the latter on Universal Pictures' satirical thriller film, The Hunt, which Lindelof co-wrote and produced. Emmy-winning director Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) will direct and executive produce several episodes, including the first one. Hernandez will serve as showrunner.

There are no other plot details at this time...not that we need any, though. The whole "nun vs. evil technology" premise already has us completely on board. With that said, "Peacock can confirm that the series is an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions," reads the official release.

“In a year that has felt totally surreal, partnering with Damon to craft the world of Mrs. Davis truly takes the cake," Hernandez said in a statement when the project was ordered straight to series last May after a reportedly intense bidding war. "To have the support of Warner Bros., who championed our vision from the beginning, and to now have the perfect home at Peacock alongside Susan, Lisa, and the rest of their incredible team — I am at a loss for words. I promise to find them as we bring this wonderfully weird story to life.”

“Tara Hernandez is an astonishingly original talent," added Lindelof. "Talking about Mrs. Davis with her was one of the few things that kept me sane through the pandemic…I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of them.”

Mrs. Davis is produced in tandem with Warner Bros. Television, where Hernandez and Lindelof currently enjoy overall production deals.

“A series like Mrs. Davis is exactly why we love making television," said Channing Dungey, Chairman, WB Television Group. "The brilliant minds of Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof have concocted one of the most innovative, undeniable concepts imaginable. We are so thrilled to be going on this wild ride with them."

“I am so excited to be working with Damon and Tara on what I believe will be the next must binge series for Peacock!" concluded Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "From Lost, to The Leftovers, to Watchmen, Damon’s work is synonymous with content and storytelling that doesn’t just break through the clutter, but also storms onto the scene and demands that you watch or risk being left out. Tara’s experience on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon brings Mrs. Davis a sense of humor and unexpected storytelling I feel confident will engage viewers and fans for seasons to come!”

