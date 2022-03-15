Marvel's next original series 'Ms. Marvel' drops first trailer, sets June premiere on Disney+

EMBIGGEN!!! Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan makes her entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the very first teaser trailer for the Ms. Marvel television series, which will officially premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, June 8.

In what looks to be a break with the source material, Kamala doesn't have her stretchy super-powers (à la Mr. Fantastic) from the comics, but energy-based ones in the vein of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. With that said, it does look like the source of her newfound abilities, a cosmic bracelet, does allow her to augment her fists when in a battle situation (sort of like Green Lantern). This initial batch of footage — which makes excellent use of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" — adopts a pseudo-comic book aesthetic with speech bubbles and manifested sound effects, giving off the youthful notebook/doodle vibes of Tom Holland's recently-concluded Spider-Man trilogy.

Kamala is an Avengers-, video game-, and fan fiction-obsessed Muslim American teenager from Jersey City with an oversized imagination (and a bit of an awkward streak), who gets her wish to become a superhero (like her idol, Carol Danvers) when she discovers the aforementioned bracelet in her attic. This is yet another break from the comics, in which Ms. Marvel gains her powers via the Terrigen Mist released onto Earth by the Inhumans. In any case, Kamala gets her big break, only to learn the hard way that protecting the world is a lot harder and more dangerous than she ever imagined.

Watch the teaser below:

Aramis Knight (Into the Badlands), Saagar Shaikh (Unfair & Ugly), Rish Shah (To All the Boys: Always and Forever), Zenobia Shroff (The Big Sick), Mohan Kapur (Happy New Year), Matt Lintz (The Walking Dead), Yasmeen Fletcher (Andi Mack), Laith Nakli (12 Strong), Azhar Usman (Ramy), Travina Springer (The Mule), and Nimra Bucha (Churails) co-star.

Led by head writer and executive producer Bisha K. Ali, the upcoming series was directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (HBO Max's Batgirl), Meera Menon (For All Mankind), and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Life Too Short). Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victoria Alonso are also on board as executive producers. Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson are co-executive producers. Amanat co-created the character of Kamala Khan alongside Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie.

“It is so far beyond what either [Sana] or I ever envisioned going into this series, six, going on seven years ago, that I almost can’t process it,” Wilson remarked in 2019. “I think there’re some characters who are very much set up for the big screen, they’re very naturally sort of cinematic. But with Ms. Marvel, we really weren’t interested in creating something that had very obvious film potential. I was really leaning — and I know Adrian [Alphona] and Takeshi [Miyazawa] and all of the artists as well — were really leaning into the comic book-ness of this character. She’s got very comic-booky powers.”

Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney+ Wednesday, June 8. Kamala Khan will make her first big screen appearance in next year's The Marvels.