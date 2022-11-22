'MST3K' Turkey Day Marathon hosts Felicia Day and Rebecca Hanson promise a ‘fun, frantic vibe’

"It really is like a perverted guest host situation, where we’re escorting you through a fantastic yet tortuous marathon that, hopefully, you’ll come away from unscarred.”

Thanksgiving is almost here! In addition to big dinners and questionable time with your family, this time of year also means that we’ll be treated to a Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon!

This year’s event will be hosted by Felicia Day (“Kinga Forrester”) and Rebecca Hanson (“Synthia Forrester”) and will have new host segments as well as an extended lineup of 10 feature-length episodes (two of which are from the current thirteenth season) and one short film, also from Season 13. The remaining eight episodes have also been “surgically enhanced” and upgraded to 1080p for your viewing pleasure.

“Join us for turkey, because why would you want to spend time with your family!” Day joked to SYFY WIRE in an interview with her co-host, Hanson. “We’ve got a lot of different segments and a lot of fun Easter eggs for people… it really is like a perverted guest host situation, where we’re escorting you through a fantastic yet tortuous marathon that, hopefully, you’ll come away from unscarred.”

MST3K Turkey Day 2022 Poster Photo: Mystery Science Theater 3000

While Day and Hanson were understandably cagey about what we’ll specifically see in the new segments, Hanson did tease that “there’s a really great invention that Kinga has that we will all have to endure.”

Hanson also hinted that there will also be some “interesting family dynamics,” not surprising given that her character, Synthia, is the clone of Kinga’s grandmother, Pearl (also played by Hanson). “Felicia’s so much fun to play with,” she added when asked about any familial struggles we might see. “If I make some weird choice she’s just going to follow that and heighten it.”

The host segments will also have a “fun, frantic vibe” according to Hanson, which she thinks is reflective of the holiday spirit. “Hosting a Thanksgiving dinner is stressful to me,” she said. “I know for maybe some people it's their joy and that's what they love, but it's stressful for me. And I feel like because Synthia is used to dealing with things under pressure, we took some of that frantic vibe to this Turkey Day.”

The event will also show us some sides of Kinga we don’t always see. “I think Kinga has a lot of outward bravadoes but underneath she's a broken, sad, neurotic person,” Day said about her character. “And so I like being able to show little glimpses of that. And she's only comfortable when she's in a power dynamic where she can be borderline abusive to others.”

We’ll hopefully see more of Kinga’s lack of personal growth in potential future MST3K seasons. As for what movies future episodes could screen? “I would like to go full rom-com,” Day said, “or an ill-fated love story like Romeo and Juliet.”

MST3K’s Turkey Day Marathon starts at 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 24. The whole schedule is listed below, and you can visit MST3KTurkeyDay.com for more info on where to watch.

Check out the full schedule below:

7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT: The Sword and the Dragon

9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT: The Starfighters

11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT: Catalina Caper (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT: Horror of Party Beach (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT: Santo in the Treasure of Dracula (Season 13: The Gizmoplex)

5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT: Beyond Atlantis (Season 13: The Gizmoplex)

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT: Warrior of the Lost World (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT: City Limits

11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT: Parts: The Clonus Horror (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

1:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. PT: Mitchell

3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT: Sleep for Health (Season 13 short)

