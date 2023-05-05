Nathan Fillion of 'Serenity' Suits Back Up in His Cowboy Gear in Wild 'Bupkis' Cameo

Leave it to Pete Davidson to bring Nathan Fillion's space cowboy from Firefly and Serenity back to life — in his mind anyway. The actor appears in a cowboy hat at a saloon in episode 6 of the former Saturday Night Live cast member's new Peacock show, Bupkis, while Davidson — who's playing a fictionalized version of himself — is high and dreams him up as part of an in-joke movie pitch.

Fillion starred as Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds, the captain of a spaceship, in the space Western drama series Firefly (which originally aired in 2002), and the 2005 Universal Pictures follow-up film Serenity, which picks up after the events of the show. You may also recognize Fillion from his appearance on Resident Alien as the voice of 42, an alien octopus that Harry (Alan Tudyk) can communicate with, that is eventually killed by a dog.

All 8 episodes of Bupkis dropped on Peacock this week, with the dramedy series also starring Edie Falco as Davidson's mom, and Joe Pesci as his maternal grandfather. Fillion isn't the only famous face with a guest role in the new show. Also appearing in Bupkis are Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, Chase Sui Wonders and a whole lot more.

Fillion has been keeping busy over the past few years with superhero projects including roles in 2021's The Suicide Squad, and 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. and voicing Wonder Man in Marvel's animated series, M.O.D.O.K.

Bupkis arrived this week just as Saturday Night Live announced it was cancelling its remaining shows for the current season due to the Hollywood writers' strike, including this weekend's episode, which was to feature Davidson in his hosting debut. Davidson was a cast member on the series for eight seasons, ending his run at the end of the last season.

You can catch Nathan Fillion making a guest appearance in Bupkis by streaming the show now on Peacock!