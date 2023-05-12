Quantum Leap Moving to New Night This Fall; La Brea Eyeing Midseason Return

NBC has unveiled its fall 2023-2024 schedule, and there are a few things sci-fi fans probably need to know heading into the new season.

The big news? Quantum Leap is on the move. While the first season aired Monday nights on NBC, the second season is shifting over to Tuesday nights. The fan favorite sci-fi series’ second season will be joining up with some of NBC’s biggest hits on Tuesdays, airing after breakout comedy revival Night Court, new comedy Extended Family, and long-running musical competition series The Voice. Quantum Leap will be airing in the 10-11 p.m. ET time slot.

The series, a continuation of the beloved 1980’s and 1990’s original, stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song, a new time traveler from the present day who heads back in time to right wrongs throughout history. Season 1 ended on a mighty big cliffhanger, and we’ll be excited to learn if Ben has actually leapt home, or winds up somewhere (somewhen?) else.

NBC’s other genre hit, the high-concept time travel drama La Brea, is being bumped to midseason this year — which means fans will probably have to wait until early 2024 to see where the twisty mystery saga is heading next. Season 2 found the survivors learning more about the mysterious prehistoric time period they’d been living in, and how it all connects to the far-flung future.

Along with the genre projects, NBC also unveiled its full fall schedule, featuring all its other programming like Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Sunday Night Football (spoiler alert, that one’s staying on Sundays), and more. Head over to NBC Insider to check out a breakdown of the network’s full fall schedule.