Exclusive reveal: New(ish) 'Star Wars' Funko Pop! figures for the holidays

An exclusive look at some convention exclusives that are no longer exclusive!

Merchandising! If you are still looking for the perfect holiday gift to give to that big Star Wars fan in your life (or you just want something fun for yourself) then look no further. Lucasfilm's "Bring Home the Galaxy" initiative has been releasing new merchandise every week, and it's time for Week 9. That means an upcoming release of new Funko Pop! figures that have previously only been exclusive to conventions.

They are exclusives no more! The only thing exclusive about them is SYFY WIRE giving you an exclusive first look at the figures. All of them are a part of the "Star Wars: New Classics" line, and they will be right at home in any Star Wars collection. For the moment, they are only available to pre-order, but these A New Hope classics will be coming home soon.

Take a first look at the figures below.

On to the new figures! Punch it.

Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker Pop! Vinyl Star Wars: New Classics Photo: Lucasfilm

"Told you I'd make it someday."

This farm boy is ready to learn the ways of the Jedi and embark on a mission far from home. Help Pop! Luke Skywalker on his journey by uniting him with his rebel friends in your Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope collection. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.4-inches tall.

Luke Pop! Vinyl Star Wars: New Classics

Leia Organa

Leia Pop! Vinyl Star Wars: New Classics Photo: Lucasfilm

"You came in that thing? You're braver than I thought."

This royal rebel has her blaster at the ready and can’t wait to be reunited with her friends in your Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope collection. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.25-inches tall.

Leia Pop! Vinyl Star Wars: New Classics

Chewbacca

Chewbacca Pop! Vinyl Star Wars: New Classics Photo: Lucasfilm

"Arrgggghhhhh!"

This Wookie warrior, affectionately known as Chewie, has his bowcaster at the ready and can’t wait to be reunited with his friends in your Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope collection. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.8-inches tall.

Chewbacca Pop! Vinyl Star Wars: New Classics

Darth Vader

Darth Vader Pop! Vinyl Star Wars: New Classics Photo: Lucasfilm

"This will be a day long remembered."

This Sith lord will do whatever it takes to retrieve the stolen Death Star plans and uncover the location of the rebel base. Now, his search has brought him to your Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope collection, so hide your rebel forces! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.45-inches tall.

Darth Vader Pop! Vinyl Star Wars: New Classics

Stormtrooper

Stormtrooper Pop! Vinyl Star Wars: New Classics Photo: Lucasfilm

"It's them, blast them!"

This imperial soldier is ready to stamp out the last of the resistance. The search for the rebel base has brought him to your Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope collection, so hide your rebel forces! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.3-inches tall.

Stormtrooper Pop! Vinyl Star Wars: New Classics

