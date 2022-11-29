'Night at the Museum' comes back to life in trailer for animated Disney+ film 'Kahmunrah Rises Again'

Get ready for another adventure at the American Museum of Natural History!

Get ready for another whirlwind adventure at New York's American Museum of Natural History! Disney+ has debuted the official trailer for an animated Night at the Museum sequel — Kahmunrah Rises Again (streaming next Friday). As the title suggests, the main antagonist will be Kahmunrah, the malevolent and power-hungry pharaoh originally played by Hank Azaria in 2009's Battle of the Smithsonian.

Shawn Levy, director of all three live-action entries in the blockbuster franchise, and Chris Columbus, who produced the trilogy, return as producers here. Thomas Lennon, co-writer on the first two movies, is counted among the voice cast, which also includes Joshua Bassett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), Alice Isaaz (The Gilded Cage), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Joseph Kamal (The Flight Attendant), Zachary Levi (Shazam!), Akmal Saleh, Kieran Sequoia (Daybreak), Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus).

Helmed by Matt Danner (The Loud House), the movie shifts its focus from Larry Daley (played in the movies by Ben Stiller and voiced here by Levi) to his young son, Nick (Bassett), who becomes the museum's latest night watchman over his summer break. Fortunately, Nick is already familiar with the magical tablet that brings all the exhibits to life once the sun dips below the horizon.

What he's not prepared for, however, is Kahmunrah (Kamal) breaking free and planning to take over the world with an unstoppable army of undead soldiers. Wanting to make his father proud and...you know...save humanity from certain doom, the inexperienced evening guard joins forces with old favorites like Teddy Roosevelt (Lennon), Jedediah (Zahn), Octavius (Whitehall), Sacagawea (Sequoia), and Dexter — along with newly-added historical figures like Joan of Arc (Isaaz).

Watch the trailer below:

Emily Morris (Stranger Things), Chris Columbus (Harry Potter), Mark Radcliffe (The Christmas Chronicles), and Michael Barnathan (Pixels) are executive producers. Ray DeLaurentis (The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild) and Will Schifrin (Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty) penned the script.

Released theatrically between 2006 and 2014, the live-action Night at the Museum films grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The third installment — Secret of the Tomb — marked the final onscreen performances of Robin Williams (Teddy Roosevelt) and Mickey Rooney (Gus). All four movies are loosely based on the children's book of the same name by Milan Trenc.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again premieres on Disney+ Friday, Dec. 9.

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: KAHMUNRAH RISES AGAIN (2022) Poster Photo: Disney+

The original Night at the Museum will be available to stream on Peacock throughout December.