Everything coming to Peacock in December 2022: ‘The Goonies’, ‘True Lies’, ‘Space Jam’, ‘Kill Bill’, + tons of ‘toons & more

With precious little time to take in the waning hours of 2022, December’s long, cold nights and short days serve up the perfect chance to pile on the sofa with your closest pals, dial up the fresh slate of fun stuff arriving at Peacock, and put all this month’s holiday-season downtime to totally appropriate binge-viewing use.

The new big-screen stuff heading to the plucky small-screen platform this month spans a deep pecking order of genre nuggets both recent and nostalgic. It’s an eclectic mix with something for darn near anyone, with Peacock staking out Dec. 1 as the debut date for a sprawling array of sci-fi, action, animated, and fantasy flicks, all assembled to match just about every pick-a-movie mood.

With so much on tap, it’s tough to know where to start — but you know we’re predictably jazzed about the Dec. 1 arrivals of Richard Donner’s 1985 coming-of-age adventure classic The Goonies, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis playing comedic spousal cat-and-mouse spy games in James Cameron’s over-the-top 1995 action treat True Lies.

Just as fun are a pair of flicks that scratch our comic-book superhero itch in completely different (but equally satisfying) places. If cringe-binging is a thing (and it totally is), Ryan Reynolds may be watching right alongside everyone else as Dec. 1 brings his deliciously derided Green Lantern (2011) to Peacock to revisit his lovably lackluster turn as DC’s emerald-energized defender. Way more serious, but no less watchable, are Bruce Willis and Samuel Jackson in Unbreakable (2000), M. Night Shyamalan’s deep-thinking ode to what it means to be a hero — and to believe in heroes in the first place.

That’s just the start of the blockbusters and genre gems landing at Peacock this month: Quentin Tarantino’s gonzo two-part revenge fantasy arrives courtesy of a seriously pissed-off Uma Thurman this month with the pulpy, martial arts-infused premieres of both Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2. More fun kicks in on Dec. 1 with Ben Stiller in Night at the Museum (just in time to whet our appetites for the upcoming animated reboot at Disney+), plus Wes Anderson’s endearingly quirky Moonrise Kingdom, Vin Diesel in XXX and XXX: State of the Union, a time-traveling Denzel Washington in Deja Vu, and Roland Emmerich’s apocalyptic disaster epic The Day After Tomorrow.

December’s also a sweet month for animation at Peacock, with a full-court press of movies highlighted by Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes gang in the original 1996 Space Jam. Brotherhood on the half-shell heads up the rest of the deep December animated film slate, with Dec. 1 premieres for 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, along with Chuck and the gang in 2015’s The Peanuts Movie, plus Smurfette and her blue brethren in 2013’s The Smurfs and its same-year sequel, The Smurfs 2. Last but not least are the Chipmunks in all their musical CGI glory, with 2009’s Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel tuning up the furry ones’ signature falsetto for their Dec. 1 Peacock premiere.

Scroll below to check out all the new arrivals, from genre favorites to live sports to reality TV and more, all set to call Peacock home this month — including Sunday NFL football, plus tons of ongoing World Cup soccer action as it happens. (Items marked with * indicate programming exclusive to Peacock.)

December 1

12 Dates of Christmas, 2011

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009

Annie, 1982

Bring it On, 2000

Cry Freedom, 1987

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Deja Vu, 2006

Everest, 2015* 4K UHD

First Cow, 2019* 4K UHD

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

The Happy Elf, 2005

Just Go With It, 2011*

Kicking & Screaming, 2005

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003*

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004*

Miracle on 34th Street, 1947

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

The Mistle-Tones, 2012

Mixed Nuts, 1994

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

Mo’ Money, 1992*

Monster Trucks, 2016 4K UHD

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012

Night at the Musuem, 2006

O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2000

Out of Sight, 1998

The Peanuts Movie, 2015

The Pirates! Band of the Misfits, 2012

Pretty Woman, 1990

Puss in Boots, 2011

Safe House, 2012

Sisters, 2015*

Sweet Navidad, 2021

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 2014 4K UHD

Tombstone, 1993

The Smurfs, 2011

The Smurfs 2, 2013

Space Jam, 1996

Speed, 1994*

Spy Game, 2001

True Lies, 1994*

Unbreakable, 2000

XXX, 2002*

XXX: The State of the Union, 2005*

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Canada vs. Morocco

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Costa Rica vs. Germany

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Croatia vs. Belgium

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Japan vs. Spain

Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin (TODAY All Day Channel)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Survivor’s Remorse, Season 1-4

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)



December 2

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Cameroon vs. Brazil

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Ghana vs. Uruguay

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Korea vs. Portugal

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Serbia vs. Switzerland

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 1*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Men’s NCAA Basketball – Peacock Classic – Gonzaga vs. Baylor*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Harlequins*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Sean Patton: Number One, 2022 (Peacock Original)*

Toyota U.S. Open Swimming – Day 1*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)



December 3

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

A Fabled Holiday, 2022 (Hallmark)+

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Holiday Stocking, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

2022 NASCAR Awards*

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 3

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Leicester Tigers*

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Northampton Saints*

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Newcastle Falcons*

The Real Housewives of Durban, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Toyota U.S. Open Swimming – Day 2*

U.S. Ski and Snowboard – FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's Downhill

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)



December 4

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 3*

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Final Round

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Sunday Night Football – Colts vs. Cowboys

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

Undercover Holiday, 2022 (Hallmark)+

U.S. Ski and Snowboard – FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's SG



December 5

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)



December 6

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

That’s My Jam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)



December 7

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)



December 8

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Men’s Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Pairs Short*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Men & Women’s Snowboard Cross – Montafon, AUT*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)



December 9

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Pairs Free*

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Rhythm Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Women’s Short*

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 1*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Men & Women’s Snowboard Cross – Montafon, AUT*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022 (Hallmark)+

The Mighty Ones, Season 4

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Nitro Rallycross – Saudi Arabia – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Penn State*

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)



December 10

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Christmas Class Reunion, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Gift of Peace, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Free Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Women’s Free*

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 2*

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Nitro Rallycross – Saudi Arabia – Heats / Semis / Final

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Round 2

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

WWE NXT Deadline (English & Spanish)*

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)



December 11

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Grand Prix Figure Skating: GP Final 2022 – Final

The Holiday Sitter, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 3*

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 3*

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Final Round

Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Broncos

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

December 12

Alguien Te Mira, Season 1

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)



December 13

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Baking It, NBC Holiday Special Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)



December 14

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)



December 15

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love for the Ages, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)*

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special 2022, (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, 2022

December 16

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – Men & Women HS97*

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – M 10km*

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – W 5km*

Holiday Heritage, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 1*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)



December 17

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – 3rd Place Match

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – Men & Women HS97*

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – M 10km*

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – W 5km*

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022 (Hallmark)+

HBCU Games 2022 – All-Star Game – Pigskin Showdown

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 2*

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

'Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

December 18

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Final

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper – SB Halfpipe Finals

Hanukkah on Rye, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 3*

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 3*

The Legend of Tarzan, 2016*

Sunday Night Football – Patriots vs. Raiders

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 2

U.S. Ski and Snowboard 2022 – FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper – SB Big Air Finals



December 19

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Growing Up Chrisley, Season 4 (E!)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)



December 20

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

December 21

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

December 22

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Limited Series, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Intern, 2015

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love for the Ages, Season 1, Episodes 4-8 (Peacock Original)*

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

December 23

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Saracens*

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Sale Sharks*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

December 24

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Bath Rugby*

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Gloucester Rugby*

Santa Tracker (TODAY All Day Channel)



December 25

Sunday Night Football – Buccaneers vs. Cardinals



December 26

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Premier League – Arsenal v. West Ham*

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool

Premier League – Brentford v. Tottenham

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Fulham

Premier League – Everton v. Wolves*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle*

Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton*

Raising A F-ing Star, Season 1 (E!)



December 27

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Chelsea v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Man United v. Nottingham Forest

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Bristol Bears*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Sleeping with Death, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*



December 28

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIS Austria – Semmering, AUT – W Slalom Run 1*

FIS Austria – Semmering, AUT – W Slalom Run 2*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Leeds United v. Man City

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)



December 29

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)



December 30

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Liverpool v. Leicester City

Premier League – West Ham v. Brentford

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Leicester Tigers*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)



December 31

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fireworks Around the World (NBC News NOW Channel)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Alaska Fairbanks*

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Fulham v. Southampton*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Leeds United

Premier League – Wolves v. Man United

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Newcastle Falcons*

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Exeter Chiefs*

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Harlequins*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)