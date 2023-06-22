Nintendo Announces Princess Peach Solo Game, New Super Mario Bros. Title & More for Switch Console

There's a new power-up that turns Mario into an elephant plumber. Need we say more?

This is truly the year of Nintendo. The legendary gaming company followed up the gargantuan box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie Wednesday with the announcement of several new Mushroom Kingdom titles coming to the Switch console.

A solo outing for the character of Princess Peach (arriving sometime next year, it's her first standalone adventure in almost two decades); an overhauled version of the fan favorite Super Mario RPG (Nov. 17); an "enhanced" port of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon (also coming in 2024); more "microgames" in WarioWare: Move It! (Nov. 3); and a new entry in the Super Mario Bros. series Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Oct. 20) were among the confirmed games.

Described as "the next evolution of 2D side-scrolling," Wonder features a number of wonky power-ups, including one that turns Mario into an elephant plumber. Need we say more?

Non-Mario items included trailers for a pair of long-awaited sequels: Pikmin 4 (July 21) and Detective Pikachu Returns (Oct. 6). The latest entry in the Pikmin franchise allows players to take on night missions for the very first time, while Pikachu reunites the plucky Electric-type Pokémon with Tim Goodman for another mystery in Rhyme City.

Check out the newly announced games for the Nintendo Switch

"There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Mario, and we love being able to provide new and dedicated players alike with experiences that invite a sense of wonder,” Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications, said in a statement. “Nintendo Switch is the best place to play exciting games from our development and publishing partners, as well as to continue exploring the adventures of Nintendo characters that players everywhere have come to love.”

For the complete list of all the games announced during this week's Nintendo Direct livestream, click here.

