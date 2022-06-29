Which characters from 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' could appear in 'Star Wars' again?

The sands of Tatooine can breathe a sigh of relief, as Obi-Wan Kenobi has, for the moment, concluded. The latest Star Wars live-action streaming series is complete, and though rumors persist about a potential second season, the talented Master Kenobi is somewhat at peace. For now.

There were plenty of characters who joined him for his six-part drama—some were created specifically for the series, and their ultimate fates are not written—other characters were already a part of the canon, but got reexamined. Whether we know how they end up or not, all of these characters could potentially return in a live-action series. The animated Star Wars series are also good options (Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Tales of the Jedi) and failing that, books and comics are always there to fill in whatever gaps audiences might want filled.

Who could we see again, and where? Punch it.

***WARNING: Spoilers will follow for all six parts of Obi-Wan Kenobi. If you have not watched the series yet, then you may have clicked on this article by accident? If you’re curious about the series then definitely watch it before reading this.***

Reva

A still from Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Lucasfilm

The Third Sister of the Inquisitors saw the light at the end of the finale. After pursuing a young Luke Skywalker into the night, Reva (Moses Ingram) made the right choice. Unlike Darth Vader, she did not become the very thing that she vowed to fight against.

She’s still alive, and as far as Obi-Wan is concerned, she is “free.” What’s next for her? Redemption would be the order of the day. Whatever her motives were, Reva performed horrible acts as an Inquisitor. Now that she’s seen the light and has let go of her need for vengeance, the time has come for her to make things right.

Her arc could continue in a similar fashion to Asajj Ventress, another character who started good, went bad, and then (mostly) made amends. Reva is a powerful force user, and the fledging pieces of the Rebel Alliance could use her. The group that gives safe transit to force sensitives, The Path, would certainly benefit from her talents.

Depending on the time period, Reva could show up on the upcoming Andor series. An appearance in the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order would make sense over on the gaming side of things, and in animation, a pre-Kenobi version of the character could appear on The Bad Batch.

Haja Estree

vA still from Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Lucasfilm

A fake Jedi charlatan, Haja is a scoundrel with a big heart. Kumail Nanjiani brought a hilarious charm to the role, and we enjoyed him instantly. We also found ourselves wanting more of him because we’re entitled and nothing is ever enough.

Haja is already among the members of The Path when we part ways with him, so if we ever catch up with them again, it would make sense for him to still be along for the ride. Once again, Andor would make sense. If they wanted to go a little crazy with prosthetics, we could see an older version of Haja, up to his old tricks and being a lot of fun, on The Mandalorian or on the upcoming Ahsoka. It would be a stretch to be sure, but a welcome one.

The most sensible route to seeing him again, as we’ve mentioned, would be if the Star Wars canon revisited the members of The Path. That will take us to our next entry.

Roken, Sully, and The Path

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 4 Photo: Lucasfilm

The Path was one of the biggest additions that Obi-Wan Kenobi brought to the canon, and it is full of possibility. The group could theoretically become its own show.

Roken (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) and Sully (Maya Erskine) are still alive and doing what they do at the end of the series. Haja is with them, as we’ve said, and Reva could join up with them too. In terms of shows that we already know about, Andor would once again be a logical place for them all to reappear, if they are going to reappear anywhere.

Andor will take place further along in the timeline, though, and there would be far less force sensitives that would need the help of The Path. The Inquisitors aren’t around anymore by the time Andor would begin either, so a full spin-off that features all of these characters might be the way to go. Roken, Sully, Haja, and Reva continuing the crusade to help force sensitives would have enough potential drama for a mini-series at least, especially if the next character came to join them.

Quinlan Vos

Quinlan Vos in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Photo: Lucasfilm

We did’t see him on Obi-Wan Kenobi, but his name is mentioned. We’re counting it. Obi-Wan learns that Vos is still alive, and that he has been helping the members of The Path.

We don’t really have a firm idea of when Vos dies. If he didn’t go out in Order 66, then his future is undecided. Having been through the wringer with Ventress in the book Star Wars: Dark Disciple (written by Christie Golden), he’d be able to help Reva find redemption. The best reason to do a show based on The Path would be if Quinlan Vos was a major part of it. Such a show could, theoretically, feature his canonical demise. It could also whisk him away to the other side of the galaxy with a flock of Purrgil. We'd watch Star Wars: The Path and you would too. You'd love it. You know you would, don't give us that look.

Animated options abound for Quinlan as well. He’d be alive during the time period of The Bad Batch, and conveniently, an animated model of him already appeared on The Clone Wars. The upcoming series of shorts, Tales of the Jedi, could also feature him down the line; what he was like, where he is now, and how he ends up.

Queen Breha Organa

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 6 Photo: Lucasfilm

The Queen of Alderaan was seen very briefly before Obi-Wan Kenobi, finally giving the character some long-awaited live-action screen time. Actress Simone Kessell brought depth and grace to Alderaan's ruler.

Breha was already an established part of the Star Wars canon, and unfortunately we know that she dies when the Empire gives Alderaan the big ker-blam. That’s nine years away, and there’s a lot of potential to explore before that. She has already gotten her due in books and comics, notably in Leia, Princess of Alderaan by Claudia Gray. Some (or all) of the events in that book would be ideal for adaptation. We know that Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) is set to appear in Andor, so we’re going to guess that Breha could make an appearance there at the very least.

In animation, if The Bad Batch heads to Alderaan (which would be great), then Breha could definitely appear. We want more Breha, we want more Bail, and we want more of someone else, too. We don’t want them to have to share a show with anyone. Who is the third member of this trio? It’s not Gasgano. "Medical freighter..."

Young Leia Organa

Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) in Lucasfilm's OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

The surprise star of Obi-Wan Kenobi is already one of the biggest Star Wars legends there is, but seeing her in this time period (and at this age) was a treat and a half. Played to perfection by Vivien Lyra Blair, Young Leia was the last thing that we expected and was one of the show’s greatest gifts.

This isn’t so much a matter of where we could see Leia Organa again — it’s a question of where we could see Vivien Lyra Blair in the role of Leia Organa again. They can’t get too far away from the time period of this show, as a slightly older Leia makes an appearance on Star Wars Rebels. This is close to Andor, and that might make Blair too young (for now).

Sure, if The Bad Batch goes to Alderaan, Blair could voice a much younger Leia, but that’s not good enough. The aforementioned book, Leia, Princess of Alderaan, lays out just how compelling a full Organa series could be. Breha, Bail, and Leia would live an Organa-ful life, with Mon Mothma visiting every now and then. Make it a '90s style sitcom if you have to, or put it in the '80s like everything else and have Leia ride a bike around.

Look, we don’t really care why, when, or where Blair returns to the part. We just hope it happens, and that Blair herself is happy. She managed to conjure the spirit of Carrie Fisher while also selling us on the influence of Bail, Breha, and the biological imprint of Anakin and Padmé. She did all of that, and somehow she made it her own at the same time.

For six episodes, Leia Organa was back. We don’t want to say goodbye just yet.

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming on Disney+ right now.