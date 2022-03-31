Oscar Isaac on how his two 'Moon Knight' personas flip-flopped on their costume designs

The first episode of Marvel’s Moon Knight dropped on Disney+, and we’ve finally spent some time with Oscar Isaac’s titular character, specifically with one of his character's personalities, the British Museum gift shop worker Steven Grant.

One thing that’s clear from the first episode is that we are experiencing what’s happening largely from Grant’s point of view, and his point of view doesn’t have much context for everything that’s going on.

It’s also clear that while the show is darker than some other MCU fare, it has moments of levity, particularly at the expense of Steven. In a press conference that SYFY WIRE attended, Isaac shared what he thought about Steven’s sense of humor.

“I think Steven, in particular, there's a sense of humor there that is different from what we've seen,” he said. “I think Marvel in particular have done such an amazing job at combining action and comedy in such a great way. And I thought with Steven, there was a chance to do a different type of comedy than we've seen of somebody that doesn't know they're funny, doesn't know they're being funny. And so that was really exciting. And then to find the counterpoint of that with Marc [Spector], in some ways leaning into a bit of the stereotype of the tortured, dark vigilante guy, but what makes him so special is that he has this little Englishman living inside of him.”

Another way that Steven and Marc are differentiated is in the costume they wear when they become Moon Knight. The two looks — a Moon Knight in ancient robes and a Mr. Knight wearing a modern-day suit — are familiar to those who have read the comics. What may be a surprise, however, is that which persona wore what changed during production.

“There was a moment there when ​​I think, originally, Marc was Mr. Knight and Steven was Moon Knight,” Isaac said. “And we just talked about all these things, and we tried to make it all connect, and so that switched. But Meghan [Kasperlik], our costume designer, I mean, she just did such an astounding job taking it from a concept to something that I could wear, and move in, and fight in. And that was just — yeah, the craftsmanship was just astonishing.”

You can check out Moon Knight and, hopefully soon, Mr. Knight as well when new episodes of the show drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays.