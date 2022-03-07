Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac hilariously exposes infeasibility of PAW Patrol on 'Saturday Night Live'

Oscar Isaac made a pretty strong case for abolishing the PAW Patrol during his first time hosting Saturday Night Live this past weekend. The Moon Knight actor coiffed his hair back for a hilarious skit in which he played Herb Tangier, the disgruntled and froggy-voiced city councilman of Adventure Bay, who is fed up with the fact that the town's law enforcement is made up of a bunch of dogs and a 10-year-old kid named Ryder. Using testimonials from bewildered citizens, Tangier spends the 5-minute PSA arguing for why the PAW Patrol task force must be disbanded and Mayor Goodway (Ego Nwodim) — who also happens to be his wife — ousted from office.

Watch the full skit below:

Isaac discussed his half Cuban/half Guatemalan heritage during the show's opening monologue, going on to joke that Hollywood likes to capitalize on the fact that he is "ethnically ambiguous" in the eyes of the entertainment industry. Alluding to his role as Duke Leto Atreides in Dune: Part I, he continued: "According to [casting directors], I can play anything from a pharaoh to Timothée Chalamet's daddy. You know that joke 'A priest, a rabbi, and a minister walk into a bar'? Yeah...I can play anyone in that joke."

The actor also took the time to voice his excitement over joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steven Grant/Marc Spector in the upcoming Moon Knight television series on Disney+ (the first episode drops Wednesday, March 30).

"It's kind of a full circle moment since the first movie I was ever in was called The Avenger," he said. "Not The Avengers, which was a massive blockbuster. No, no — this was The Avenger, which is a movie that I wrote, directed, and starred in when I was 10-years-old. It was shot on location in my buddy Bruce Ferguson's backyard in our hometown of Miami, Florida. I play a ninja-assassin training to fight his nemesis and we actually have a clip. This is real ... Shoutout to my buddy Bruce. He's at home watching and he had no idea our old movie was gonna be on SNL. I actually had to sign a licensing agreement to show it. It's true. NCBUniversal now owns The Avenger, coming this fall to Peacock."

Check out the monologue:

Zoë Kravitz will host next week's episode of SNL in honor of her turn as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman (now playing).

