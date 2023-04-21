Our favorite Holy Grail quests in honor of 'Mrs. Davis' wild adventure on Peacock

How far would you go to defeat an evil A.I.? That's the question at the heart of Mrs. Davis, the new Peacock original series that premiered this week after a wave of positive reviews and early buzz that's set it up as one of the most intriguing new genre shows of the year.

Now, there are a lot of twists and turns built into this show, but the basic setup is this: There's a massively popular, potentially dangerous A.I. out there that calls itself "Mrs. Davis," and a nun named Simone (Betty Gilpin) who wants to shut it down for the good of mankind. Simone is convinced that getting Mrs. Davis to deactivate is the right thing to do, but Mrs. Davis isn't exactly just sitting by a plug that's waiting for the nun to pull it. So ... how is she supposed to get it done?

SPOILERS AHEAD

In the series premiere, it's revealed that Mrs. Davis has made a promise to Simone: The A.I. will shut down if Simone can track down, and eventually destroy, the Holy Grail. Yes, the literal legendary holy relic spoken of in Arthurian lore and beyond. So, Simone has a quest ahead of her, and with that in mind, we started thinking about some other major Grail quests in popular culture.

In honor of Mrs. Davis and its wild premise, here are five of our favorite Grail quests in movies, so you'll have something to watch in between episodes of Peacock's latest show.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

The best-known piece of work from the legendary British comedy troupe is also perhaps the most famous exploration of Grail lore in all of popular culture, thanks to its endlessly quotable lines and focus on silliness above all else. Whether it's coconut halves making horse hoof sounds or killer rabbits launching themselves at knights, you know this movie even if you've never seen it, which means it really doesn't matter if the Grail Quest succeeds or not.

Excalibur (1981)

John Boorman's legendary epic isn't just about the Holy Grail. It's a sweeping, magical journey through huge swaths of Arthurian lore, from Morgana Le Fay's treachery to the affair between Lancelot and Guinevere. But the Grail Quest, and the stakes it carries for the rest of the film, are an essential part of the story, and Boorman's version of the legend underscores just how crucial the sacred cup is to Arthur and Camelot as a whole.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Steven Spielberg and George Lucas' final film in the original Indy trilogy puts a new twist on the formula originally applied to Raiders of the Lost Ark, with wonderfully entertaining results. Instead of going after the Ark of the Covenant, Indy is off to find the Holy Grail, and this time he's doing it with his dear old Dad in tow. Watching Harrison Ford and Sean Connery trade barbs is tons of fun, and the eventual resolution to the Grail Quest is, while often parodied these days, still among the more beautifully realized things Spielberg has ever created.

The Fisher King (1991)

Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam took on the Holy Grail again with this classic drama headlined by Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges. This time around, the Grail is a pretty cup sitting in a rich man's house in New York City, and the man questing for it is Perry, a former medieval history professor turned trauma-riddled homeless man. Through his eyes, and through Gilliam's, New York becomes a battleground for the fate of the world, and The Fisher King becomes perhaps the most moving big-screen look at Grail lore ever.

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Ron Howard's adaptation of Dan Brown's mega-bestseller famously puts a new twist on classic Grail lore, following the controversial theory that the Holy Grail is not a cup, but a person bearing the bloodline of Jesus Christ into the present day. To get to the bottom of this mystery, we have "symbologist" Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks), who launches a globe-hopping hunt for the truth amid a murderous conspiracy. It's a fun thriller packed with famous locations, and like the book, it zips right by.

New episodes of Mrs. Davis air Thursdays on Peacock. Catch up on the first four episodes now.