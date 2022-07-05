'Paper Girls' channels 'Stranger Things' in full time-traveling trailer for comics-inspired series

Craving more throwback adventures following the end of Stranger Things 4? Amazon has you covered with Paper Girls (hitting Prime Video later this month), whose official trailer promises a retro-inspired adventure sure to appease any and all fans of Hawkins, Indiana.

Based on the award-winning comics of the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man) and illustrated by Cliff Chiang (Catwoman: Lonely City), the new television series follows a group of four 12-year-old paper delivery girls — Erin Tieng (Lai Nelet), Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza) — who are suddenly transported from the late 1980s into the year 2019. Wanted by a TVA-esque organization that considers time travel to be a capital offense, the gang turns to their older selves for help in getting back home. Ali Wong (grown-up Erin), Nate Corddry (Larry), and Adina Porter (Prioress) round out the principal cast.

Watch the trailer now:

"Growing up in the suburbs of Cleveland, there was one year when I was around 12, where all of the paper boys in our neighborhood were suddenly replaced by paper girls," Vaughan explained to Entertainment Weekly last month. "I just thought it was so badass that these 12-year-old children were going out at 4 a.m. to deliver bad news to adults. It was just so interesting and captivating that they were newspaper delivery kids, sort of a dying breed, and yet they were the first of their kind. I thought, 'this is such an interesting group of young women. They would make a great heart of a story.' So it started with that inspiration and expanded from there."

"The idea of them meeting themselves in the future just seemed so natural because a lot of time travel is so much about what could happen, what regrets you might have, and seeing how your future self turned out," added Chiang. "I don't know if anybody's turned out the way they thought they would 10 years ago. So for these girls who are just on the cusp of becoming teenagers and then adults, to see where your life ends up is a really cool thing. Having Ali Wong play older Erin is fantastic because we know her so much through her comedy, so then here to see her do something dramatic and a little bittersweet is a really fantastic showcase for her."

Vaughan and Chiang serve as executive producers alongside Christopher C. Rogers (Lodge 49), Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4), Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire), and Steven Prinz (Them). Mairzee Almas (Shadow and Bone), Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie), Destiny Ekaragha (Y: The Last Man), and Karen Gaviola (Lucifer) directed the episodes.

Paper Girls lands on Prime Video Friday, July 29.

