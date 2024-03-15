Paul Rudd Reveals the Worst Thing About Being a Real-Life Ghostbuster

"These are practically very heavy. Not fun to wear," said the actor about his Ghostbusters gear.

The reality of being a Ghostbuster is not only do you have to confront frightening phantoms, but you have to dress in ghost bustin' gear that might not be the most comfortable to wear, as Paul Rudd found out.

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire actor appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, March 14 to discuss starring in the supernatural sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

During the episode, Host Seth Meyers showed a scene from the movie, which features Rudd's character, Gary, driving the iconic Ecto-1 car through the streets of Manhattan in pursuit of a terrifying transparent creature.

"In the clip, you're driving the Ecto-1, that's a classic car. Even Jay Leno doesn't have the Ecto-1," said Meyers, referring to the former Tonight Show Host's massive classic car collection. "Did you actually practically drive it?"

The Ant-Man actor said he did drive the vehicle, but not actually in the action scene that was shown: "I pulled it into the [Ghostbusters] firehouse. I drove it for about 10 feet... It's pretty cool."

Showing a picture of Rudd with his co-stars dressed in their Ghostbusters gear, Meyers asked him how it felt actually wearing the classic costume, including the proton packs on their backs.

Paul Rudd during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1499 on March 14, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Paul Rudd reveals the hardest part about being a Ghostbuster

"These are practically very heavy. Not fun to wear," revealed Rudd. "After awhile, thankfully the guys on the crew would come out and put these stands up that had wood on it... That we could stand and rest them. It looks ridiculous sometimes, all of us standing around resting our packs, as we were kind of leaning on this thing."

"People are walking by like, 'They're not real Ghostbusters,'" joked Meyers.

"But they are heavy and they're impressive to look at. They do look like they should do something. They really do. Things spin and light up and there are wires, and it's heavy. Clearly this just isn't a prop. This has to work in some way. This has to catch something," recalled Rudd in disbelief.

"It doesn't have to be a ghost, but it should catch like a mole," said Meyers, with Rudd adding, "Kill some bugs or something in the corner!"

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters on March 22.