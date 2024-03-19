Watch Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Jimmy Fallon Recreate Ghostbusters Theme with Original Singer Ray Parker Jr.

Who you gonna call?! Jimmy Fallon apparently.

Not only did the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host get to wear a proton pack on March 15 with the help of Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, he also got to sing the hit theme song from the 1984 original.

In a spirited new "Classroom Instruments" segment, Fallon — donning a Ghostbusters suit — performs with the help of Murray, Hudson, The Roots, and the song's original writer and singer, Ray Parker Jr., on triangle.

Not only are Fallon and the Ghostbusters wearing jumpsuits like those in the film franchise, but the set is also decked out in glow-in-the-dark ectoplasm, leading the group to groove out like a bunch of funky phantoms. The performance is so cute it's downright scary.

Jimmy Fallon, Bill Murray, Ray Parker Jr., Ernie Hudson, and The Roots during “Classroom Instruments” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1941, Friday, March 15, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Ray Parker Jr. reunites with Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson to perform the "Ghostbusters" theme

The original Ghostbusters theme is one of the most iconic soundtrack songs in Hollywood history, hitting number one in the summer of 1984. It was nominated for an Academy Award, and is still popular on Halloween playlists to this day.

When Murray and Hudson were on The Tonight Show on Friday, March 15, to promote Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Fallon shared a clip from the song's music video, which featured the cast dancing through Times Square. Even though it's been decades, Murray still remembers filming the video.

"People didn't know what the hell we were doing there," he recalled during the interview. "We just kept walking back and forth doing it. You know how there's a Naked Cowboy out there in Times Square? He was more interesting than we were. They were concerned about us... but we knew what we had so we didn't care."

It's been 40 years, but bustin' still makes them feel good. Watch the original "Ghostbusters" video—and see how many 1980s celebrity cameos you can spot—below.