Peacock comes to virtual reality as streaming app drops on Meta Quest

Peacock is headed to the metaverse. NBCUniversal and Meta announced this week that the streaming service, home to more than 90,000 hours of content spanning genres and decades, has arrived to stream on VR headsets for the first time.

Meta announced Wednesday that Peacock is available on its Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro VR devices right now in the United States, marking the first virtual reality availability for the service. The launch is part of a three-year partnership between Meta and NBCUniversal that will also produce future VR experiences built around various Universal properties.

RELATED: Take a VR peek at Nope and more dark corners of Jordan Peele's horror-verse

“Launching Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro meaningfully expands the existing partnership between Meta and NBCUniversal, and offers users more opportunities to experience Peacock’s robust content offering in an immersive VR and streaming experience,” Annie Luo, EVP, Head of Global Partnerships & Strategic Development, said in the press release. “Whether it be a VR experience with The Office or an iconic film franchise, a live sporting event or the next breakout Peacock original, there’s something for everyone.”

Using the Meta Quest headset, users can stream Peacock on their own customizable screens, including expanding up to full theater size within the headset for the largest possible field of view. Plus, the Meta VR technology will allow you to multitask with Peacock, watching more than one screen at once through the headset, or streaming a show or sporting event while using a web browser on a neighboring screen. And in the coming months, the partnership between Meta and NBCU will add even more VR fun, including interactive experiences for shows like The Office and Universal properties like Halloween Horror Nights.

Oh, and if you're reading this and you don't yet have a Peacock subscription, but you do have a Meta Quest headset, there's more good news: You might be eligible for three free months of Peacock Premium so you can give the streaming service a try, or twelve free months of Peacock Premium if you register a Meta Quest device in the next year. Check Meta's announcement for details on how to redeem that offer.

So, now you've got yet another avenue to watch Poker Face, Bel Air, live sports, and more. Pull on that headset and settle in, because you'll have a lot of stuff to choose from.