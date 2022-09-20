Peacock orders animated comedy 'In the Know' from creators of 'The Office,' 'Beavis & Butt-Head'

Comedy titans Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head) and Greg Daniels (The Office) want all of us to be In the Know.

Peacock announced today that it has handed down a straight-to-series order for the adult animated series. Judge will serve as co-creator and executive producer alongside Zach Woods (Silicon Valley) and Brandon Gardner. Judge and Woods are also set to co-star. Daniels is attached as an executive producer with Dustin Davis. Bandera Entertainment, the animation-oriented production banner launched by Judge and Daniels earlier this year, co-produces with Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group).

In terms of story, the plot follows Lauren Caspian, the third most popular host of NPR. Wait, it gets better. According the official synopsis, he's "a well-meaning and hypocritical nimrod." Oh...and by the way? He just so happens to be a stop-motion puppet! Each episode will take a deep dive into Lauren's efforts to produce their eponymous segment in which he conducts interviews with real-world human guests. Along the way, we'll get to meet "a diverse crew of NPR staff" — all of whom are also foolish puppets.

“In the Know will capture the conversations so many of us have in our daily lives in a heightened, hilarious way” Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “We’re excited to be working with the very best in the business in Mike, Greg, Zach and Brandon, and our partners at Universal Television.”

"We’re thrilled to be working on this unique and inventive series with such an accomplished team and can’t wait for audiences to be In the Know,” added Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.

Judge and Daniels — who worked together years before this as co-creators on King of the Hill — are also developing Best Buds, a separate animated venture for Peacock, which centers around a pair of best friends who end up running a flower shop together.

“We were very excited to go into different tones and different styles and try to expand the animation art form,” Daniels explained to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the formation of Bandera Entertainment. “We’re in a golden age for content, right? That’s animation, too. That was one of the things we were talking about in founding the company: ‘Let’s push animation into all these different genres.'”

