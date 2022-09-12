'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' are back in first trailer for Disney+ fantasy reboot

Disney+ gets downright divine in the first teaser trailer for its small screen adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling Percy Jackson novels. While less than a minute-long, the footage — which debuted at D23 Expo this past weekend — does give us our very first look at Camp Half-Blood, the safe haven for the children of Greek deities. "If you think you might be one of us, my advice is turn away while you still can," Percy (played by The Adam Project breakout star, Walker Scobell) says in voiceover. "Believe whatever lie your mom or dad told you about your birth, try to live a normal life. Because once you know what you are, they'll sense it, too, and they'll come for you. Don't say I didn't warn you..."

He's not kidding, either. Upon learning that he is the only son of Poseidon, Mr. Jackson finds himself thrust on a perilous adventure that will take him to Vegas, the Underworld, and the top of the Empire State Building in an effort to retrieve Zeus's stolen thunder bolt. Thankfully, he'll have some much-needed aid from daughter of Athena, Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), and the satyr known as Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri).

Posting on his official blog, Riordan shared that the owls seen in the trailer were not originally planned. "Those are legit owls who just happened to be in the trees on the day we were filming at camp," he wrote. "I think Athena was giving us her blessing! Obviously, this is a super short, super early look at the series. We don’t even get to see Annabeth and Grover yet in these shots, but all in due time, and when you see what else is coming . . . wow. It will be worth the wait!"

Watch the teaser below:

"We have many more miles to travel and more monsters to vanquish before we complete this quest, but everything is going great, and we couldn’t ask for a better trio of heroes to save the world!" Riordan, who co-wrote the pilot episode with Jon Steinberg (Black Sails), continued.

Virginia Kull (Percy's mother, Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (centaur and Camp Half-Blood trainer, Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Camp Half-Blood camp director, Dionysus, aka "Mr. D"), Megan Mullally (Percy's teacher and secret Fury, Alecto), Timm Sharp (Percy's stepfather, Gabe Ugliano), Dior Goodjohn (daughter of Ares, Clarisse La Rue), Olivea Morton (Percy's classmate, Nancy Bobofit), and Charlie Bushnell (leading member of the Hermes cabin, Luke Castellan) have also been cast.

Disney+ has yet to announce a premiere date for the series, though it will most likely debut sometime next year. Production is currently taking place in Vancouver, Canada. James Bobin (The Mysterious Benedict Society) is directing the season opener and serves as an executive producer alongside Riordan, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

The first two books in the Percy Jackson pantheon (The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters) were previously adapted for the big screen with Hunters' Logan Lerman in the title role. Both films racked up more than $423 million worldwide, though the remaining five novels did not receive the blockbuster treatment.

