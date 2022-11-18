‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ finds Hades and Hephaestus in Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson

Holy Zeus! It looks like the pantheon for Percy Jackson and the Olympians is getting built out. Just last week we found out that Lin-Manuel Miranda would be taking on the role of the wing-footed Hermes in the Disney+ series, and now we're being graced with two more small screen gods.

Today, the show’s official Twitter account shared the news that Jay Duplass will take on the role of Hades and Timothy Omundson will play Hephaestus.

Check out the announcement below:

If you need a Greek god refresher, Hades is the lord of the underworld while Hephaestus is the god of many things including blacksmiths, metalworking, and volcanoes. In the Rick Riordian books that the show is based on, Hades is a solitary and sometimes harsh god who might kill someone if he feels justified enough. The character's official description for the show, according to Variety, describes him as “an outcast from his family and a misunderstood genius” who “holds a grudge for past wrongs and plays his cards close to the chest.”

Duplass has already enjoyed a long Hollywood career ahead of taking on the role of the king of the underworld. He and his brother, Mark Duplass, wrote and directed a series of shorts and feature films such as Cyrus and Jeff, Who Lives At Home. As an actor, he's had recurring roles in The Mindy Project and Transparent.

In Riordian's books, Hephaestus is a grumpy god who likes machinery more than people. For the series, the official description notes he “became disabled when he was thrown off Mount Olympus as a babe. Despite that, his strength is legendary, and his capacity for kindness and mercy sets him apart from his brothers and sisters in the dog-eat-dog world of the gods.”

Omundson is a veteran actor with recurring roles in everything from Deadwood, to Xena: Warrior Princess, to Psych, where he played the boisterous Carlton Lassiter. He most recently played Gregory in NBC's hit show, This Is Us.

The two join Miranda and the rest of the cast including Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Aryan Simhadri as Grover, and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Additional cast members include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

That’s quite the ensemble show! No news yet on when the series will debut on Disney+.

