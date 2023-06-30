Poker Face, Mrs. Davis & More Score Television Critics Association Nominations

Two of Peacock's most acclaimed originals are up for some big awards this summer.

The Television Critics Association (TCA) just announced their annual awards nominees, and two Peacock original series are getting major recognition.

The TCA — a group of more than 200 television journalists throughout North America — unveiled the nominees for its 39th annual critics awards on Friday, and the list presents a broad spectrum of TV achievement from genre series to unscripted work to outstanding news programming. On the genre front, HBO's The Last of Us tied for the most nominations of any show, scoring five alongside fellow HBO hit Succession and the FX comedy drama The Bear.

Peacock's Poker Face, Rian Johnson's acclaimed mystery series starring Natasha Lyonne, tied for second-most nominations of any show, scoring four nods including the coveted Program of the Year award, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Outstanding New Program, and an Individual Achievement in Comedy nod for Lyonne. Peacock's genre-bending new series Mrs. Davis also scored three nominations, for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials, and an Individual Achievement in Drama nomination for star Betty Gilpin. Peacock managed to land nine nominations in total, including recognition for The Traitors and The Amber Ruffin Show.

Created by Johnson as a new riff on classic "howcatchem" mystery series like Columbo, Poker Face follows the adventures of Charlie Cale (Lyonne), an amateur detective with an uncanny ability to tell when people are lying. While on the run from some unsavory people, she takes odd jobs across the country and uses her gift to solve murders, even if she can't always deliver traditional justice.

Betty Gilpin as Simone in Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 7 -- "Great Gatsby 2001: A Space Odyssey" Photo: Tina Thorpe/PEACOCK

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez, Mrs. Davis is the story of an intrepid nun named Simone (Gilpin) who sets out to deactivate the world's most popular and influential artificial intelligence. The twist? If she's going to shut down the AI, she has to find and destroy the literal Holy Grail first. Both shows are among the most acclaimed in Peacock's history so far.

“The 2023 nominees for the TCA Awards boast an eclectic lineup from across the entertainment spectrum,” Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon, said in a press release. “This season truly had something for everyone — from innovative comedies and gripping dramas, to immersive documentaries and refreshingly cerebral storytelling set in a galaxy far, far away. I am eager to see which stars and series our members have chosen to honor when the winners are revealed.”

Elsewhere in genre programming, Disney+'s celebrated genre series Andor landed three nominations, while AMC's Interview with the Vampire landed two. What We Do in the Shadows, Yellowjackets, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Ms. Marvel all landed one nomination each.

The 39th annual Television Critics Association Awards will be handed out August 7. To check out the full list of nominees, head over to the TCA's website.

