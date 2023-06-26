Rian Johnson's Hit Peacock Series Poker Face Coming to DVD & Blu-ray This September

Charlie Cale is coming home! Paramount Home Entertainment announced today that Season 1 of Rian Johnson's Poker Face (the full season is streaming on Peacock) will arrive on DVD and Blu-Ray formats Tuesday, Sep. 12. As of right now, it doesn't look like the physical media release contains any bonus content.

The hit show stars executive producer Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) as Charlie Cale, an aimless drifter making her way across the United States in a beat-up Plymouth Barracuda. Like some kind of strange murder magnet, Charlie constantly finds herself embroiled in various homicide investigations, solving each one with an almost supernatural talent for detecting lies.

How to Get Poker Face Season 1 on Blu-Ray and DVD

Molded in the same vein as the classic mystery-of-the-week television programs of the 1970s — like Columbo and Murder, She Wrote — Poker Face features an all-star roster of guest talent:

Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman serve as executive producers alongside Johnson (in addition to creating the series, he also wrote three out of the 10 episodes and directed two), Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. Macdonald. Maya Rudolph (co-founder of Animal Pictures with Lyonne) and Danielle Renfrew Behrens are co-executive producers.

The complete first season of Poker Face — which currently holds a rare and near-perfect score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — is available now to stream on Peacock. Thanks to the loose nature of the show's anthology format, you can jump in anywhere. Don't know where to begin? Click here for SYFY WIRE's rundown of the best five episodes released so far!

A second season was officially green-lit back in February of this year. Due to the ongoing writers' strike and the third Benoit Blanc movie at Netflix, however, it'll probably be a while until we see new episodes.

Want to check out more gumshoe work while you await Charlie's small screen return? All seasons of Columbo and Murder She Wrote are also streaming on Peacock! You can also check out all five seasons of the original Quantum Leap with Scott Bakula, as well as the 2022 NBC revival, which was recently picked up for a new season.