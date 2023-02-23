'Poker Face' becomes Peacock's highest-rated series with Top 3 placement on Nielsen streaming chart

We detect no lies in the following sentence: the murder mystery exploits of Charlie Cale have taken the world by storm.

According to a new report from Variety, Rian Johnson's Poker Face is now the highest-rated Peacock television series after nabbing the No. 3 spot on the Nielsen chart of most-watched streaming originals. The show racked up nearly 550 million viewing minutes between its first four episodes within the first four days of their simultaneous premiere at the end of January. "The series also marks the streamer’s highest-ranking original comedy to crack the chart," Variety adds.

Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Johnson, the loving throwback to classic case-of-the-week TV programs (like Columbo and Murder, She Wrote) follows the adventures of Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), a charismatic drifter with a talent for telling when people are lying. In each episode, Charlie accidentally stumbles into a homicide investigation and must figure out how the crime was committed and expose the duplicity of the perpetrator.

Much like the reverse-engineered proceedings found in Columbo, the murders of Poker Face take place up front, giving the audience all the information and creating a mystery as to how Ms. Cale will solve the case. Adrien Brody, Rhea Perlman, Nick Nolte, Simon Helberg, Ron Perlman, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows are among the high-profile guest stars in Season 1.

"I loved that with each episode, we're in a different environment. It's a whole new cast," Johnson remarked last month during the TCA press day for the series. "It's like making 10 little movies. The fact that every three weeks, we were starting work on a new movie...whereas usually I'm used to doing the same one for several years. So I'm a little worried that I've now been amped up to the point where I'm going to need this pace of storytelling in my life."

Lyonne serves as executive producer alongside Johnson, Nora Zuckerman, Lilla Zuckerman, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. MacDonald. The Zuckermans pull double duty as showrunners. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens are co-executive producers on behalf of Animal Pictures (a production banner founded by Lyonne and Rudolph).

New episodes of Poker Face debut on Peacock every Thursday. The Season 1 finale premieres March 9. A second season has already been green-lit.