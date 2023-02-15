No lie! Rian Johnson's acclaimed Peacock original series 'Poker Face' lands Season 2 renewal

Human lie detector Charlie Cale isn't finished solving murders — not by a long shot!

Peacock announced today that it has picked up creator Rian Johnson's critically-acclaimed Poker Face for a second season. Inspired by the inside-out detective programs of the 1970s (think Columbo), the show follows a woman (played by Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne) with a knack for telling when people, particularly those who have just committed homicide aren't being entirely truthful.

“Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

Johnson — whose love of subverted murder mysteries also led him to create the character of Benoit Blanc — is a writer, director, and executive producer on Poker Face, which currently holds a near-perfect score of 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Like the classic murder-of-the-week investigations of yore, Poker Face features a revolving door of A-list guest stars:

Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

The first season has told all kinds of creative stories, from a murder mystery at a rural auto shop; a bloody brawl at a nursing home; a high stakes casino scam gone wrong; a murderous stage play; one-hit wonders killing for their next hit song; and a heartbreaking murder between BBQ-cooking brothers.

Lyonne, Nora Zuckerman, Lilla Zuckerman, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. MacDonald are executive producers as well. The Zuckermans pull double duty as co-showrunners. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens round out the behind-the-scenes creative team as co-executive producers.

The show is the latest Peacock Original to score a renewal after Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Bel-Air, Wolf Like Me, Killing It, Doctor Death, and We Are Lady Parts.

New episodes of Poker Face debut on Peacock every Thursday. The Season 1 finale premieres March 9.