Vermont police reportedly attempting to serve emergency care order to family living with Ezra Miller

Police reportedly trying to serve an emergency care order to a mother who has been living with Ezra Miller.

Earlier today we learned that actor Ezra Miller's legal troubles are causing Warner Bros. to consider their options in terms of what to do about the actor's upcoming star vehicle, The Flash. Well, now the studio has even more to consider.

Police in Vermont are reportedly trying to locate a family who has been living at troubled actor Ezra Miller’s farm.

The Vermont State Police tried to serve a mother, who has been reportedly living with Miller at their Vermont farm (Miller goes by they/them pronouns) along with her children, an emergency care order over the weekend, according to court records viewed by Rolling Stone.

A spokesperson for the Vermont State Police told Oxygen.com via email on Thursday morning that “investigations of this nature in Vermont are overseen by the Vermont Department for Children and Families, and typically are confidential as a matter of law.”

The Vermont Department for Children and Families has not immediately responded to Oxygen.com’s request for comment; they typically do not comment on cases.

The emergency care order would require the woman’s children — ages 1, 4 and 5 — to be taken away from her custody and away from the home. Miller allegedly told authorities that the mother and her children left the rural Stamford farm months ago but the Vermont State Attorney's office believe they could be trying to "evade" the emergency care order, according to the court records reviewed by Rolling Stone; they noted in documents that Miller’s claim "contradicts information" they had.

The Vermont State Attorney’s office has not immediately responded to Oxygen.com’s request for comment.

According to Rolling Stone, the order states that "remaining in the home is contrary to the child's welfare" and that the children's "safety cannot be reasonably assured" if they continue to be "in the custody of the child's parent, guardian or custodian."

The woman reportedly met Miller in Hawaii before moving to their farm in April, according to a previous Rolling Stone piece. She told the outlet that Miller helped her flee an "abusive ex" and that the non-binary actor provided a "safe environment” and “a healing haven for us.” Meanwhile, the children’s father has expressed concern for the kids, citing the presence of multiple firearms allegedly on the property.

Just this week, Miller was charged for allegedly burglarizing a home in the same town and stealing booze back in May. While Miller maintains their residency in Vermont, they have recently been visiting Hawaii and have been arrested multiple times there this year. They were first arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a scene at a bar in South Hilo — on the east side of the Big Island — in March after they “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” according to a prior press release from the Hawaii Police Department. Miller allegedly grabbed a mic from one woman, who was singing "Shallow" from the 2018 film A Star is Born, according to the Associated Press, and then lunged at a man playing darts. Miller was booked and released the same day after posting $500 bail.

Shortly after Miller’s release for that incident, the actor allegedly burst into a couple’s Hilo hostel bedroom, threatened them and stole one of their passports, wallet and other belongings. That couple filed a restraining order against the actor, which they later dropped.

They were arrested again in Hawaii on an assault charge in April for allegedly striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead with a chair. In total, the actor was the subject of at least 10 minor police complaints in that state since March 7, according to the Associated Press, including for allegedly filming people at a gas station and arguing with people.

At least two separate protective orders have also been filed and granted against the actor this year. A mother and her 12-year-old nonbinary child were granted a temporary harassment prevention order in Greenfield, Massachusetts — about 40 miles southeast of Stamford — in June for alleged menacing behavior toward the child, the Daily Beast reported. The mother alleged that when the child was 11, the actor threatened the mother while brandishing a gun and referred to the child as an “elevated being.” Also in June, a protective order was issued against Miller by the parents of teen activist Tokata Iron Eyes, who alleged that Miller acted inappropriately with Tokata when she was 12 and Miller was 23. The teen told Business Insider that the allegations against Miller were false, calling them "a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign.”

Miller has starred in several films for Warner Bros. and D.C. Films as the Flash. They star as the character in an upcoming standalone film entitled The Flash, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release. Warner Bros. has reportedly been considering Miller's future in the franchise.

This story originally appeared on Oxygen.com.