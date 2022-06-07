The Predator gears up for one of his earliest hunts in tense, full trailer for Hulu prequel 'Prey'

Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg (known for his work on 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Boys) doesn't have time to bleed with the official trailer for his upcoming Predator movie, the cleverly-titled Prey. Coming exclusively to Hulu in early August, the movie takes place 300 years ago on the Great Plains of North America.

The story centers around Naru (played by The Ice Road's Amber Midthunder), a fierce and determined warrior of the Comanche Nation hoping to prove her worth as a hunter. Naru gets way more than she bargained for, however, when an otherworldly adversary begins to stalk and kill the members of her camp with advanced technology no one has ever seen before. Bow and arrows, hungry bears, and even grizzled fur trappers seem to be no match for an extra-terrestrial being that can laser a person's head off from a mile away, but let's not give up hope just yet. Remember: if it bleeds... we can kill it.

Watch the trailer now:

"I was really fixated on making a movie that could be told with as few words as possible. I was very inspired by movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Gravity, and I wanted to tell a survival story that would be visual and visceral. Somehow, I started honing in on 'What if there was a science fiction element?'" Trachtenberg explained to ScreenRant when asked about the origins of the project. "I thought that if I'm going to make a movie that is this visual — a story told through action — there had to be an emotional experience to have as well. I thought if I could make this an underdog story, that could give it this sports movie engine driving it."

Penned by Patrick Aison (Treadstone), the film was executive produced by Lawrence Gordon (Watchmen), Ben Rosenblatt (Snowpiercer), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff (Fantasy Island). John Davis (The Predator), Jhane Myers (Monsters of God), and Marty Ewing (It: Chapter Two) are producers.

Wanting to deliver an accurate and respectful depiction of Indigenous peoples, Prey recruited a Native Comanche producer (Myers) and sought out a cast almost entirely made up of Native and First Nation actors like Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal). Dane DiLiegro (American Horror Stories) tackles the spine-ripping stalker of the hour, the Predator.

"For me, language is really important," Myers told SR. "This is the first time that the language component is going to be front and center on this film. Not only do you hear Comanche language throughout the English dub, but this is the first time you'll be able to actually click and watch the whole movie in Comanche, not just subtitled. For me, being a descendent — or I guess part of the Lords of the Plains — that's really important to bring back to my nation and to my culture."

Hunting season will officially open when Prey lands on Hulu Friday, Aug. 5.

See below for the movie's fresh poster art.

PREY (2022) Poster Photo: 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

