James Roday Rodriguez says 'appetite is there' for new 'Psych' movie

It's been more than a year since the last installment of the Psych franchise, but it might not be long before we get more news about a fourth movie.

The beloved mystery-comedy series — which follows private detective Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) and his best friend Burton "Gus" Guster (Dule Hill) as they use Shawn's fake psychic abilities to solve case after case — originally ended its episodic run on USA all the way back in 2014. But the show's fan base remained so devoted that there have since been three feature films — Psych: The Movie, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Psych 3: This Is Gus — which are all now streaming on Peacock. After This Is Gus hit the streaming service back in November of 2021, it seemed possible that more adventures for the duo were in the cards, but it's been quite a while since we've heard anything.

Well, there's good news on that front. TVLine caught up with Rodriguez at the Television Critics Association winter press tour and asked him about any movement on a fourth Psych movie. The star, who's also served as writer and director on Psych episodes and films, had quite a bit to say.

"The appetite is there on both sides, which is good, so I think it’s just a matter of, you know, semantics and scheduling," Rodriguez said. "There’s nobody that doesn’t want it to happen. And there is a script, which is also an important element. So, I think it’s just a matter of when, not if. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later, just because you never want people to forget how much they love you. But a little bit of time is always good, too!”

So there you have it. While we don't have any kind of timeline for when a new Psych film might hit, we do know that the principals involved are all eager to get back to the story whenever possible. In the meantime, you can stream the complete series, as well as all three movies so far, over on Peacock.

